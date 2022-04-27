It’s about time: UK’s Dr. Sam White urges fellow doctors to stop vaccinating people and speak out

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Dr. Sam White has called on other doctors to stop vaccinating people with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) experimental injections and speak out.

“I maintain that when governments act unlawfully, doctors are duty-bound to do something about it – not to be the pawns in their game to subvert the rights and liberties of every man, woman and child in this country. Now, come forward.  Stop what you’re doing and speak out.  You’ll more than amply be supported,” White said.

The United Kingdom-based general practitioner mentioned the numerous aspects of what he believes are COVID crimes and talked about his legal action against the British government.

According to White, he had been hunted by medicine regulators since speaking out about the perils of the COVID injections and was tagged by colleagues as being mentally ill.

But White’s claims are backed by numbers. In the U.K. alone, more than 2,000 COVID injection-associated deaths have been listed in the government’s own Yellow Card reporting scheme – with the real figure likely to be more than 20,000 owing to the scheme’s widely known underreporting factor. (Related: British government faces police investigation over covid vaccine safety violations)

Interestingly, the Office of National Statistics stopped reporting on stillbirths in early 2021 despite known fears for pregnant women in relation to the injections.

The National Health Service (NHS) still has no official treatment for COVID and doctors are barred from recommending or prescribing Vitamin D as a preventive nutrient that could massively reduce COVID mortality rates. Treatments like ivermectin, which White said would have saved tens of thousands of lives in the U.K. alone, were blocked to ensure that the emergency authorization of the COVID vaccines would be accepted.

Meanwhile, a research into the contents of the vaccines revealed the presence of highly toxic substances, including graphene oxide. Spike proteins produced by the vaccines, meanwhile, are leading to destructive neurological illnesses and heart disease for young men and women along with sudden death from strokes and heart attacks.

The COVID vaccines have “negative efficacy,” meaning those getting the treatment were more likely to become sick with the disease.

Tribunal tried – and failed – to silence White

Last December, the High Court ruled that a tribunal made an “error of law” when it ordered White, who was accused of spreading misinformation, to stop talking about COVID on social media.

The tribunal concluded in August last year that White’s way of sharing his opinions “may have a real impact on patient safety.” It found that White supposedly shared information to a “wide and possibly uninformed audience” and did not give an opportunity for “a holistic consideration of COVID-19, its implications and possible treatments.”

The High Court said this decision was “wrong” under human rights law. The court had earlier been told that White, in the videos posted to Instagram and Twitter, mentioned why he could not work in his former role at the Denmead Health Center in Waterlooville.

In his ruling, Justice Ian Dove stated that under provisions of the Human Rights Act 1998, the tribunal was compelled to ask itself whether the General Medical Council “would probably succeed at any subsequent tribunal hearing in imposing the restrictions which were now sought.”

The judge added that it was “clear” that the tribunal had not conducted itself to the tests required under the act.

In his controversial video post, White said the “lies” surrounding the NHS and government approach to the COVID pandemic were “so vast” that he could no longer “stomach or tolerate” them.

He claimed doctors and nurses had “their hands tied behind their backs,” prohibiting them from using “safe and proven treatments” such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which he said were a form of “early intervention” in the disease.

White challenged the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying 99 percent of people who got infected with the virus have survived. He also raised concerns about the mask mandates. “Masks do nothing, by the way, they do absolutely nothing. They don’t help you, they don’t help anyone else. Take off the mask,” White said in the video.

Follow VaccineInjuryNews.com to know more about the injuries caused by the  COVID vaccines.

Watch the video below to know why Dr. Sam White said that real heroes tell the vaxx truth.

https://rumble.com/v12f7eb-its-about-time-uks-dr.-sam-white-urges-fellow-doctors-to-stop-vaccinating-p.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
It’s about time: UK’s Dr. Sam White urges fellow doctors to stop vaccinating people and speak out

This video is from the Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

NEEDLES FOREVER: United Kingdom’s NHS launches FIFTH COVID jab.

COMPLIANCE MIND GAMES: United Kingdom to change definition of “fully vaccinated” to require COVID-19 booster shots.

UK government confirms triple-vaccinated account for 76% of COVID deaths.

Kevin Hughes 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

BBC.com

New.com.au

Rumble.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.