UK government confirms triple-vaccinated account for 76% of COVID deaths

The U.K. Health Security Agency quietly published data showing that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths have increased among the vaccinated population but declined in the unvaccinated in England.

In all, the reports stated that the vaccinated population now accounts for 90 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, with the triple-vaccinated making up 76 percent of those deaths.

Between January 31 and February 27, there had been a total of 1,090,929 confirmed COVID-19 cases in England, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 615,949 of them. On the other hand, the non-vaccinated population accounted for only 244,313 cases, with 169,482 among them children.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 846,616 (78 percent) of COVID-19 cases.

There had been 7,931 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations between January 31 and February 27, with the triple vaccinated accounting for 4,558 of them. The non-vaccinated accounted for 1,832, with 812 of them among children.

Even so, this information does not make any sense when looking at historical data as children have never been at high risk for COVID-19. Furthermore, omicron is much less severe compared to the delta variant, which is why it is questionable why so many of the hospitalizations are among children.

It is possible that the National Health Service (NHS) and the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are fudging figures now that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has outrageously recommended all children 5 to 11 years old to be offered COVID-19 vaccines. There may also be mass testing of children already hospitalized for other injuries to give the impression that experimental COVID-19 vaccinations would benefit them greatly.

When including children in hospitalization figures, it is found that the vaccinated population accounted for 77 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations between January 31 and February 27. In numbers that don’t include the children, the vaccinated population accounted for as much as 86 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations among the over-18 age range.

In the same timeframe, there were a total of 3,939 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in England, with the triple vaccinated accounting for 2,704 of them. Meanwhile, the non-vaccinated accounted for only 397 deaths. (Related: COMPLIANCE MIND GAMES: United Kingdom to change definition of “fully vaccinated” to require COVID-19 booster shots.)

Things look bleak for fully vaccinated population

What’s even more concerning, however, is that things appear to be getting worse by the week for the fully vaccinated population, while it is improving in the unvaccinated population.

The numbers presented are not expected when data say omicron is much less severe than the delta variant. Moreover, the vaccinated population is supposed to have up to three doses of protection with an alleged 95 percent effectiveness against hospitalizations and deaths.

While the media is busy feeding the masses with propaganda and lies, the government quietly published these data confirming that 90 percent of all COVID-19 deaths across England are among the fully vaccinated population.

The cases are even more concerning worldwide, with the death toll surpassing six million since the beginning of the pandemic.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the nature of the pandemic, even as economies reopen and travels resume around the globe. Remote Pacific islands that had been protected from the pandemic for more than two years are now grappling with their first outbreaks, while Hong Kong is seeing deaths soar, leading to the testing of its entire 7.5 million population.

Despite vaccine availability, the United States is now nearing one million reported deaths on its own.

It took about seven months to record the first million deaths from the virus when the pandemic began spreading in early 2020. Four months later, another million people have died, and around a million have died every three months since. The death toll hit five million by the end of October 2021 and has now reached six million. (Related: RIGGED worse than a ballot counting machine: CDC allowing hospitals to classify “fully vaccinated” deaths as “unvaccinated.”)

Notably, most of the people dying this past few months are the fully and triple-vaccinated.

More related stories:

RIGGED: British health agency deletes study that found COVID jabs substantially increase infection risk.

TOTAL FRAUD: CDC allows hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated deaths.”

Lies they told us about COVID.

RIGGED: CDC stops counting vaccine deaths to blame all covid cases on the unvaccinated.

Hospital covid outbreak saw many deaths among fully vaccinated, only minor symptoms among unvaccinated.

Watch the video below showing how fully vaccinated individuals now represent the vast majority of COVID deaths in England.

https://rumble.com/vx2rp1-fully-vaccinated-now-account-for-9-in-every-10-covid-19-deaths-in-england.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 “Covid-19” Deaths in England

This video is from The Prisoner channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Pandemic.news for more updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

NBCNews.com

Rumble.com

<img style=”border:none !important;margin:0 !important;” src=”https://ir-na.amazon-adsystem.com/e/ir?t=dreddyclinic-20&language=en_US&l=li3&o=1&a=B08KY23YV4″ alt=”” width=”1″ height=”1″ border=”0″

Related Posts