United Kingdom to change definition of “fully vaccinated” to require COVID-19 booster shots

The United Kingdom will soon require three Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations from those eligible to receive booster shots to qualify as being fully vaccinated.

“It’s very clear that getting three jabs, getting your booster, will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways,” said Johnson during a press conference. “We will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that, and I think that is increasingly obvious.”

Currently, the definition for fully vaccinated in the U.K. means a person has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, or one if the person got vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Johnson said the booster will be added to the National Health Service‘s COVID travel pass. “If you’re thinking about [the vaccine passports], then this is yet another reason to get it done,” he said.

Such a move invalidates the COVID-19 vaccine passports of people who believed that getting two doses of the vaccine would allow them to return to living their lives as normally as possible, free from lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Just as the government is coercing its citizens to get vaccinated, Johnson and other members of the government are further warning that more vaccinations are supposedly necessary because of the developing post-vaccine outbreaks in highly vaccinated Europe. (Related: Highly vaccinated Germany experiencing another post-vaccine COVID-19 outbreak.)

Chief Medical Officer for England Dr. Chris Whitty said there were “storm clouds” gathering over parts of Europe. The health official failed to point out that these storm clouds are gathering over mainland Europe’s most highly vaccinated regions.

“We don’t yet know the extent to which this new wave will sweep up on our shores, but history shows that we cannot afford to be complacent,” he said.

He claimed without evidence that the post-vaccine outbreak wave is causing more infections and deaths in parts of Europe with lower vaccination rates. Whitty further claimed that the post-vaccine wave is already affecting people in the U.K., specifically pregnant women.

UK extends boosters to people in their 40s

The announcement regarding the definition of fully vaccinated comes as the government expands the availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to people in their 40s.

This announcement was made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI). The committee said that people aged 40 to 49 are now eligible to receive booster doses six months after their latest vaccinations.

JCVI claimed the mass booster vaccination program will “help extend our protection into 2022.”

Before the announcement, residents aged 50 and over and people in younger age groups who were deemed vulnerable either due to their profession or their status as immunocompromised individuals will be given booster shots.

If the JCVI continues to recommend booster COVID-19 vaccine doses to younger segments of the population six months after they become fully vaccinated, then the requirement to get boosters could be fully realized in England by early spring of 2022.

In addition to expanding the eligibility pool of booster vaccines, the JCVI said it will begin offering a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds three months after their first dose.

Johnson claims that the post-vaccine COVID-19 outbreak in Europe could cause infections in the U.K. to rise again as winter approaches.

He claimed that his government is resisting renewing past COVID-19 restrictions such as mask and vaccine passport mandates or implementing new restrictions, and that getting booster doses is the only way to prevent this possibility.

“The booster massively increases your protection,” claimed Johnson without evidence. “It takes it right back up to over 90 percent. As we can see from what’s happening, the two jabs sadly do start to wane, so we’ve got to be responsible and we’ve got to reflect that fact in the way we measure what constitutes full vaccination.”

As of press time, 68.6 percent of the U.K. is fully vaccinated, and nearly 20 percent has already received additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. This high vaccination rate has not prevented the coronavirus from infecting 37,243 people on Monday and more than 260,000 people in the past week.

Learn more about how governments in the U.K. and around the world are coercing people into getting booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

