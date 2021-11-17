Public Health Scotland data shows 89% of COVID deaths over the past month occurred in the fully vaccinated

The latest data from Public Health Scotland revealed that a whopping 89 percent of all alleged Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths over the past month were actually vaccine-caused deaths.

The same data also showed that 77 percent of hospitalizations and 65 percent of alleged cases where a person tested positive also occurred in people who took the jab.

Back in September, it was also reported that 80 percent of all COVID deaths in the country were actually fully vaccinated deaths.

Public Health Scotland publishes a weekly report containing this data that it calls the “COVID-19 Statistical Report.” The latest edition confirmed that things are going from bad to worse as far as who is getting sick (the fully vaccinated) and who is not getting sick (the unvaccinated).

Table 18 of the report’s November 10 edition confirmed that the majority of Chinese Virus cases during the week beginning October 30 were people who took the jabs as directed by the government.

Broken down by category, these are the case numbers between October 9 and November 5 based on vaccination status:

• Non-vaccinated population: 24,992 cases (-438 cases compared to previous week’s data)

• Partially vaccinated population: 4,125 cases (+368 cases compared to previous week’s data)

• Fully vaccinated population: 43,253 cases (+2,045 cases compared to previous week’s data)

As you can clearly see, the number of cases among the unvaccinated is declining while the number of cases among the vaccinated, and especially the fully vaccinated, is accelerating dramatically.

Unvaccinated eight times less likely to die compared to fully vaccinated

As bad as this is, it gets even worse when you compare the number of hospitalizations between vaccinated and unvaccinated. Hospitalizations are now occurring almost exclusively in fully vaccinated populations, it turns out – and this has been the case since at least July.

It was right around that time that the mass injection campaign really started to pick up steam, showing a direct correlation between jab uptake and spikes in hospitalization.

If “no more available beds” is really the government’s concern in all this, then the best thing for it to do is to immediately stop the jab campaign. Otherwise hospitals will continue to overflow with sick and dying patients who took their injections but still got the “virus.”

The death toll among the fully vaccinated is even more shocking, based on the latest data. It turns out that the unvaccinated are eight times less likely to die than the fully vaccinated.

“The fact that the fully vaccinated now account for the majority of COVID-19 cases is extremely concerning in regards to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 injections, because up until recently, children who are not eligible for vaccination, have accounted for the vast majority of cases,” reported Humans are Free, citing the Exposé.

“Further questions on the effectiveness of the jabs also need to be asked due to the fact COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the month while hospitalizations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.”

This type of information will never be reported by the corporate media, especially in the West where the Branch Covidians have infiltrated and taken over pretty much every news outlet that exists, preventing them from reporting on the facts.

Instead, the only type of “news” that most people get claims that these jabs are a “miracle” cure, even though the data clearly proves otherwise. A little extra digging is all it takes to find out the truth, if only people are willing to search for it.

The latest news about the continued slaughter of the “fully vaccinated” can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

