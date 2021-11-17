Associated Press now admits VACCINATED people are spreading COVID and filling hospitals, claims BOOSTER SHOTS are the answer

The mainstream media is finally starting to admit that the “fully vaccinated” are responsible for American hospitals being overrun with sick and dying patients. The only problem is that the media’s “solution” is to inject people with more “boosters.”

The state reinstated a mask mandate, alleging that this would “cure” the spike and cause everything to settle back down. When the opposite happened, the media started running with the narrative that people need to get boostered in order to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread.

“New Mexico is running out of intensive care beds despite the state’s above-average vaccination rate,” lamented Carla K. Johnson, an AP reporter. “Waning immunity may be playing a role.”

“People who were vaccinated early and have not yet received booster shots may be driving up infection numbers, even if they still have some protection from the most dire consequences of the virus,” she added.

Johnson, of course, has no evidence to back this claim. It just sounds nice to the Branch Covidians and keeps her employed at the AP, which would more than likely fire her if she even so much as dared to suggest that the existing jabs are to blame for this new crisis.

“Delta and waning immunity – the combination of these two have set us back,” added Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington.

“This virus is going to stick with us for a long, long time.”

The sheep are once again getting raped in the dark by their media-pharma-government shepherds

The virus would have been long gone, by the way, had the government and Big Pharma not insisted upon injecting everyone with mystery chemicals from “Operation Warp Speed.”

This whole fake plandemic would have been a distant memory already had people just ignored the media-pharma-government propaganda machine and instead relied on their own sensibilities (assuming anyone still has these) instead.

So-called “herd” immunity should have already been achieved based on what the unholy media-pharma-government trifecta was telling everybody last year when the jabs were first being developed under the leadership of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump.

The world was promised that the whole thing would just “disappear” once the injections were released at warp speed. Instead, the opposite happened, and now there is a plandemic of the “fully vaccinated” that is causing people to get sick and die.

Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the country, is likewise seeing a massive surge in hospitalizations due to the jabs.

As of this writing, Vermont is now seeing more new cases of Chinese Germs week by week than it ever saw during the “peak” of the plandemic last year before the jabs were officially introduced.

“The vaccine is not safe or effective. Wake up, idiots,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “Sure, you were lied to … we all were. But the lie was never believable. So the blame is ON YOU for you being sheep.”

“There is NO WAY you can claim a vaccine is ‘safe’ when you have ZERO medium OR long term data. ZERO. That alone should have been enough to stop this madness,” the same commenter added.

Another responded that the sheep should not be blamed because “they always get raped in the dark by their shepherds.”

The latest news about “Operation Warp Speed” and the global genocide program disguised as COVID “vaccination” can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Published by dreddymd

