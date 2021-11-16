NARRATIVE COLLAPSE: CDC admits there is no record of an unvaccinated person spreading COVID after recovering

An attorney filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that returned a document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admitting that there is no record of a single unvaccinated person ever spreading the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) after recovering from an alleged infection with it.

Elizabeth Brehm from Siri & Glimstad received a letter back from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) indicating that it was unable to procure “Documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”

“A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request,” the letter went on to state.

If unsatisfied with the agency’s response, Brehm was told that she can “administratively appeal” it in writing to the Deputy Agency Chief FOIA Officer, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Hubert H. Humphrey Building, 200 Independence Avenue, Suite 729H, Washington, D.C., 20201.

“You may also transmit your appeal via email to FOIARequest@psc.hhs.gov,” it further explained.

CDC works for Big Pharma, not the people

One would think that since the CDC is so opposed to health freedom when it comes to COVID vaccination that it would have a least one documented case of an unvaccinated person spreading the alleged illness. Truth be told, no such case exists.

All of this is based on hope, it turns out, not science.

“In contrast, there are endless documents reflecting cases of vaccinated individuals becoming infected with and transmitting the virus to others,” warned Aaron Siri on his Substack.

What makes this even worse is the fact that the CDC has never even bothered to look for evidence of the naturally immune transmitting Chinese Germs. When asked about it, the CDC said that “this information is not collected.”

“But yet the CDC is actively crushing the rights of millions of naturally immune individuals in this country if they do not get the vaccine on the assumption they can transmit the virus. But despite clear proof the vaccinated spread the virus, the CDC lifts restrictions on the vaccinated?! That is dystopian,” Siri wrote.

It turns out that every single peer-reviewed study out there shows that the naturally immune – meaning people who do not take the jabs – are nearly 100 percent protected against the Fauci Flu. And unlike the “fully vaccinated,” their natural immunity does not wane over time.

“I am no mathematician, but a constant 99 percent seems preferable to a 95 percent that quickly drops,” Siri wrote. “And, while the vaccinated readily transmit the virus, not so for the naturally immune.”

The lesson that needs to be learned here is that so-called “health authorities” are not to be trusted, especially when they work for fake government agencies that are technically private corporations in disguise.

“The lesson is that civil and individual rights should never be contingent upon a medical procedure,” Siri added. “Everyone, the naturally immune or otherwise, who wants to get vaccinated and boosted should be free to do so. But nobody should be coerced by the government to partake in any medical procedure.”

Numerous commenters on Siri’s Substack pointed out that none of this is about “saving lives.” All of it is about ratcheting up the global medical police state, which does not tolerate the individual right to choose one’s own medical procedures and health path.

“I’m sharing this with all of the local businesses in my area that discriminate against the naturally immune,” wrote one of the commenters.

The latest news about Chinese Virus plandemic deception can be found at Fascism.news.

