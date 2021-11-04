German resistance: Unvaccinated Germans stand by their decision not to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health, in a survey carried out by Forsa, found that 90 percent of Germans who haven’t received Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are sticking with their decision to not get vaccinated. The remaining 10 percent said they will probably get it or will remain undecided.

About 65 percent of unvaccinated Germans said that there is “no way they will get the COVID-19 vaccine over the next two months.” A further 23 percent said they would “probably not” get the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, while 2 percent said they would “definitely not” get the jab at any point.

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.Out of 3,000 respondents, only 10 percent were still undecided or said they will “probably” get vaccinated in the near future. The poll results meant that people who have until now chosen to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 are unlikely to be convinced to have the vaccines.

In contrast, Thomas Mertens from the Standing Vaccinations Committee (STIKO) claimed that unvaccinated Germans were not “hardliners” but were merely sitting on the fence and could be convinced.

Mertens is grossly underestimating the resistance of the Germans. Only five percent of respondents said they would get the jab if hospitals were “overwhelmed with patients,” while 89 percent said they wouldn’t change their mind even if intensive care units reached their capacity.

Vaccine passports actually hardened the people’s opposition to getting vaccinated. Twenty-seven percent said imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated would make them even more determined not to get vaccinated, while only five percent said it would encourage them to get the vaccine.

Last January, German authorities threatened to arrest COVID lockdown rulebreakers. The same authorities said that unvaccinated Germans will be deprived of basic lifestyle activities like visiting cinemas and restaurants. (Related: After throwing them in COVID quarantine camps, German government also strips prisoner of compensation payments to bankrupt them.)

The editor-in-chief of Germany’s top newspaper Bild shocked some people by apologizing for the news outlet’s fear-driven coverage of COVID, specifically to children who were told “that they were going to murder their grandma.”

Chaotic vaccine rollout exposes flaws in Europe’s communal system

Meanwhile, the chaotic vaccine rollout in the European Union (EU) is exposing flaws in the communal system as several members of the bloc suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over safety concerns.

According to several European officials, the decisions taken in capitals from Copenhagen to Rome were made without any coordination with each other or the EU executive in Brussels.

“It looks like quite an uncoordinated, spontaneous decision, perhaps out of political nervousness,” Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, told Bloomberg on Oct. 26, referring to the original suspensions. He said such moves were “devastating” for a rapid vaccine rollout.

The 27-nation bloc was slow out the gates to begin vaccinating 450 million Europeans, especially in comparison to the post-Brexit United Kingdom. The relative speed at which the U.K. has inoculated its population, offering the prospect of reopening shops and businesses and even travel abroad, has been a key driving force behind the pound’s rally this year.

Sterling rose to a one-year high against the euro in February, threatening the further indignity for Europe of soon witnessing Britons able to holiday on the continent and getting a bargain while doing so.

With COVID deaths on the rise again and governments prolonging or re-tightening lockdowns, the political ramifications of the mess that Europe finds itself in are profound. (Related: Lockdown-free Sweden has fewer excess coronavirus deaths than most of Europe.)

Follow Immunization.news for more news and information related to coronavirus vaccines.

Matthew Davis 

Sources include:

Infowars.com

Bloomberg.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.