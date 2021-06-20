Medical establishment actively trying to scrub any mention of “active immunity” from the history of infectious disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is trying to erase the human immune system entirely by attempting to get everyone “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), including those who already had it and now have lasting natural immunity.

Despite the fact that even Tony Fauci, the establishment’s medical “god,” admitted in a March 2020 email that “their [sic] would be substantial immunity post infection” to the Chinese Virus, the CDC is hellbent on getting a needle into every arm, all the while “downplaying,” to quote the American Institute of Economic Research (AIER), and possibly even trying to “erase,” the concept of natural immunity.

This is “fanaticism” rather than science, a growing number of doctors now warn. Both the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) are pushing the same anti-immunity agenda, with the latter having completely redefined the term “herd immunity” back in December to only include people who have been jabbed.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, one of the co-authors of a new op-ed published by MedPage Today, asks alongside fellow co-author Noah Kojima why the medical industry is “so focused on vaccine-induced immunity” while “ignoring natural immunity.” Are humans suddenly no longer equipped to handle any type of illness without a Big Pharma injection?

The “complexities of the human immune system” are being completely ignored by policymakers, who are scrapping centuries of scientific data in favor of plandemic pseudoscience, which rejects the notion that natural immunity exists at all.

Despite solid evidence that both B cells and T cells contribute to post-covid cellular immunity without the need for a vaccine, the medical establishment is now pretending as though God-given immunity is fake. The only type of immunity that now exists is vaccine-induced immunity.

Entitled, “Quit Ignoring Natural COVID Immunity,” the op-ed goes on to condemn the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for contributing to fake science by completely doing away with antibody testing as if antibodies are no longer a relevant marker for immunity against disease.

Biden regime is an “ongoing bulldozer over facts” concerning natural immunity

Dr. Marty Makary, MedPage Today‘s editor-in-chief, is also outspoken on the issue, noting that natural immunity to the Wuhan Flu post-infection is “probably lifelong,” and that there is no need for vaccinations at all. To claim otherwise is “[o]ne of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership,” he says.

The CDC’s relentless focus on vaccine-induced immunity and corresponding demonization of people who choose not to get injected renders the agency “the most slow, reactionary, political CDC in American history,” he says.

Makary, who also teaches medicine and public health at Johns Hopkins University, is actually going so far as to tell people to “please ignore the CDC guidance” on Chinese Virus injections because it has deviated so far from sound science as to constitute junk science.

“The more that natural immunity is accepted, the more reason there is to reject getting one of the experimental COVID vaccines,” writes Jack Metir for the Survival Blog.

“Half the U.S. population from kids to adults likely have natural immunity, even though most never suffered any serious ill effects from being infected.”

The Biden regime is, of course, in on the scam, pushing the false notion that natural immunity does not exist and that people can only stay “safe” against the Chinese Virus if they get an experimental gene therapy injection.

The truth is that there is simply no money to be made from people staying healthy the natural way, which is why the government will not shut up about the vaccines. Big money players have a lot to gain from mass injection, and a lot to lose if people just say no to the drugs like how we were always taught to respond to drug dealers.

“Think of the refusal to respect natural immunity akin to what the government has done to stop widespread use of cheap generics for early home/outpatient COVID treatment that cures and prevents infection,” Metir further writes. “This early action was key for the success of the wait-for-the-vaccine pandemic strategy.”

As for Makary, he remains strongly opposed to Chinese Virus injections, especially in children. In a separate opinion piece published on June 10, he warned parents to “think twice” before giving the shots to their healthy kids, as the risk of a healthy child dying from covid is “between zero and infinitesimally rare.”

Two days after that op-ed was published, Makary appeared on television to criticize the CDC for “sitting on a lot of data” that would expose the vaccine agenda as a sham. The CDC is also trying to hide the fact that healthy children everywhere are now dying, thanks to Chinese Virus injections.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) deception is everywhere. To keep up with the latest, check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

Science.blog

