DeSantis pardons all Floridians convicted of violating social distancing rules, mask mandates

Any person living in Florida who was arrested or fined this past year for not “social distancing” or wearing a face mask will be pardoned of their “crime,” thanks to the diligence of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a 3-1 vote, the four-member Board of Executive Clemency approved the Republican governor’s decision to vindicate anyone who was unfairly punished by state or local government officials for making their own health decisions throughout the course of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

The pardon applies to both civil and criminal penalties levied on individuals and businesses that were “punished for breaking unscientific, unnecessary directives.”

The only board member who voted no on the pardon was Democrat Nikki Fried, who currently works as Florida’s State Agriculture Commissioner. Fried is also running for governor next year as a challenger to DeSantis.

“Our local governments stepped up to protect the people of our state,” Fried claims. “They did what was best for the interests of their communities.”

When asked how many people will be pardoned as a result of the decision, DeSantis’ office did not respond.

No human being should ever be forced to take “medicine,” no matter the perceived threat

The decision follows an executive order issued by DeSantis back on May 3 suspending all local pandemic emergency mandates effective July 1. That order is coming into effect in just a few short days.

DeSantis also signed Senate Bill 2006 last month, passed by Florida lawmakers back in April, granting himself the power to override local emergency orders. The bill also bans so-called “vaccine passports” and imposes a fine of $5,000 per violation for any person or business that attempts to enforce them.

Both of these moves represent the “evidence-based thing to do,” DeSantis says, adding that any further restrictions “really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in the science.”

“We’ve embraced the vaccines,” DeSantis further stated. “We’ve embraced the science on it.”

We hope that resident Melanie Joseph, an asthmatic mother who had her child taken away from her by Broward County District Judge Dale C. Cohen after she was spotted without a mask outdoors, will be one such person who is pardoned and reunited with her family.

It is important to clarify that DeSantis’ executive order suspending local emergency mandates only applies to governments, and not businesses.

“Floridians like Mike and Jillian Carnevale should have never faced criminal charges for not requiring mask in their businesses,” DeSantis stated about the Broward County gym owners who were targeted for refusing to enforce mask orders on their patrons.

“Today, we took action in Florida to reject the overreach of local authorities through unnecessary and unscientific mask mandates.”

DeSantis went on to talk about how no business should ever be forced into economic ruin for violating any government order that is “unreasonably restrictive of rights and liberties.”

The same applies to human beings, who should not be forced into self-isolation or told they must cover their breathing holes against their will just because someone else has been misled into believing that medical freedom and bodily autonomy puts others at risk.

It cannot be stated strongly enough that face masks, social distancing and lockdowns have never once been proven to do anything beneficial. At the same time, all of these things have continually been proven to cause significant harm.

More related news stories about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

