If lockdowns and masks really are necessary to protect lives, then why isn’t everyone in Florida and Texas already DEAD?

Back when Florida, followed by Texas, first announced that lockdowns and face masks would no longer be “mandated” in order to “flatten the curve” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the mainstream media and most Democrats pitched a fit about how people would soon be dropping dead in the streets. The exact opposite ended up happening, it turns out, as both states have since seen the number of “positive” test results for the Chinese virus progressively plummet.

Hospitalizations and deaths in Florida and Texas are trickling down to nothing as residents and visitors take off their masks and live their lives. They joined states like Georgia that opened up last spring, and South Dakota which never shut down and never had a statewide mask mandate – and all hell did not break loose.

“In every case, the press howled about the coming slaughter that did not happen,” writes Jeffrey A. Tucker for the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER). “Yes, each open state experienced a seasonality wave in winter but so did the lockdown states.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, publicly announced that it was “absolutely reckless” for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen Texas. Gregg Popovich, head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, called Abbott “ridiculous” and “ignorant.”

CNN quoted an “ICU nurse” that claimed to be “scared” of what would supposedly happen in Texas. Vanity Fair took it a step further by declaring that the reopening of Texas would “kill another 500,000 Americans.”

That anyone fell for all this plandemic chicanery shows just how dumbed down society has become

None of this fearmongering ever came to fruition, of course, the irony being that more people ended up dying in locked down and masked states where mental illness and suicide have skyrocketed.

How can this be? The answer is simple: Masks and lockdowns do not work. They never have worked, and they never will work – unless by “work” you mean destroying economies, lives and livelihoods. In that case, lockdowns and masks work marvelously.

Generally speaking, “cases” and hospitalizations remain roughly equivalent in masked versus unmasked, and locked down versus not locked down, areas of the country. This is the “secret” that Anthony Fauci and his cronies never wanted people to discover.

The plan all along was to create the illusion that not wearing a mask and sitting in solitary confinement would lead to certain death. Now, the world can clearly see that this was all a lie.

Oh, but it must be the “vaccinations” that made everything all better, right? There is no evidence to suggest this, and in fact many are dying because of these injections.

Had “Operation Warp Speed” never been launched by Donald Trump and no “vaccines” ever been concocted and released, we would probably be seeing even better outcomes than we currently are in terms of things progressing back to “normal.”

“Texas is one of the worst-performing states on vaccinations measured by the share of its population that’s received first or second doses,” reports Hot Air, noting that Michigan leads in both categories and yet is doing far worse than Texas.

“If Michigan hasn’t vaxxed its way out of a third wave it’s hard to see how Texas could have. Texas *has* had more confirmed cases of COVID over the past year as a percentage of the population than Michigan has had, which means there should be more natural immunity there.”

“But it’s not wildly higher, around 9.6 percent versus 7.1 percent. Is that really the difference between steadily declining cases and a third wave?”

More related news about the Chinese virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

