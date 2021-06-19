Post-covid vaccine illness “wave” spreads to Indonesia

At least 350 doctors and medical workers in Indonesia have fallen ill with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) despite already being “vaccinated.”

According to reports, all of the affected individuals had received the Sinovac injection for the Chinese Virus, which came out of China.

Many of the workers merely tested “positive” for the Wuhan Flu and are not showing any symptoms. The media is still calling this phenomenon “asymptomatic” infection while ignoring the fact that the tests themselves might be pulling up false positives.

Even so, everyone with a positive test result is now self-isolating at home, regardless of symptoms. Those with symptoms are reporting high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels, reports indicate.

This “outbreak” is occurring mostly in the Kudus region of Indonesia, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers. The media says a “variant” of the Chinese Virus known as “Delta” is spreading rapidly, pushing hospital bed occupancy rates above 90 percent.

When Indonesia’s injection program first began back in January, healthcare workers were among the first to participate. Virtually all of them received “CoronaVac” from Sinovac, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company.

This would suggest that the vaccines should have provided immunity by now, and the fact that they did not shows that they are worthless, not to mention harmful.

These latest hospitalizations post-injection have plunged a knife through the narrative that getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus helps to stop the spread. Clearly it does not.

“The data shows they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before because, as we know, the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant,” is the excuse made by Dicky Budiman an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University.

The WHO lied about CoronaVac, claimed it would prevent symptomatic disease

Every sick, already-vaccinated medical worker in Indonesia right now has the World Health Organization (WHO) to thank, as the United Nations arm issued an emergency use provision for the jab based on the claim that it prevents symptomatic disease.

The evidence now shows that it does not prevent symptomatic disease – as if there was any other type anyway – and is pretty much worthless in terms of keeping a person out of the hospital.

As predicted, health authorities and the media are busily fearmongering about the Delta variant spreading to other countries, which will almost certainly be followed by the announcement of another variant (Epsilon, perhaps?), which will then be followed by another variant, all the way into eternity.

There really is no end to the Chinese Virus propaganda as long as enough people can be manipulated into believing it and exchanging all of their freedoms and liberties for an illusion of “safety” and “security.”

Once again, health authorities are demanding masks, lockdowns and other authoritarian restrictions to “cure” the Delta variant, though it may not work this time now that more people are aware of the scam.

“It is alarming for us because we cannot rely on vaccinations,” admitted Dr. Prijo Sidipratomo, a radiologist from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, about how emergency rooms are now being flooded by sick people who were already vaccinated for the Chinese Disease.

Instead of acknowledging any of this, the WHO is instead urging Indonesian leaders to lock down the country once again to punish the people who obeyed its command to get vaccinated, only to end up sick and in need of hospitalization for their vaccine-induced injuries.

More related news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

