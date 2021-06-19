Post-covid vaccine illness “wave” spreads to Indonesia

At least 350 doctors and medical workers in Indonesia have fallen ill with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) despite already being “vaccinated.”

According to reports, all of the affected individuals had received the Sinovac injection for the Chinese Virus, which came out of China.

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.Many of the workers merely tested “positive” for the Wuhan Flu and are not showing any symptoms. The media is still calling this phenomenon “asymptomatic” infection while ignoring the fact that the tests themselves might be pulling up false positives.

Even so, everyone with a positive test result is now self-isolating at home, regardless of symptoms. Those with symptoms are reporting high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels, reports indicate.

This “outbreak” is occurring mostly in the Kudus region of Indonesia, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers. The media says a “variant” of the Chinese Virus known as “Delta” is spreading rapidly, pushing hospital bed occupancy rates above 90 percent.

When Indonesia’s injection program first began back in January, healthcare workers were among the first to participate. Virtually all of them received “CoronaVac” from Sinovac, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company.

This would suggest that the vaccines should have provided immunity by now, and the fact that they did not shows that they are worthless, not to mention harmful.

These latest hospitalizations post-injection have plunged a knife through the narrative that getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus helps to stop the spread. Clearly it does not.

“The data shows they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before because, as we know, the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant,” is the excuse made by Dicky Budiman an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University.

The WHO lied about CoronaVac, claimed it would prevent symptomatic disease

Every sick, already-vaccinated medical worker in Indonesia right now has the World Health Organization (WHO) to thank, as the United Nations arm issued an emergency use provision for the jab based on the claim that it prevents symptomatic disease.

The evidence now shows that it does not prevent symptomatic disease – as if there was any other type anyway – and is pretty much worthless in terms of keeping a person out of the hospital.

As predicted, health authorities and the media are busily fearmongering about the Delta variant spreading to other countries, which will almost certainly be followed by the announcement of another variant (Epsilon, perhaps?), which will then be followed by another variant, all the way into eternity.

There really is no end to the Chinese Virus propaganda as long as enough people can be manipulated into believing it and exchanging all of their freedoms and liberties for an illusion of “safety” and “security.”

Once again, health authorities are demanding masks, lockdowns and other authoritarian restrictions to “cure” the Delta variant, though it may not work this time now that more people are aware of the scam.

“It is alarming for us because we cannot rely on vaccinations,” admitted Dr. Prijo Sidipratomo, a radiologist from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, about how emergency rooms are now being flooded by sick people who were already vaccinated for the Chinese Disease.

Instead of acknowledging any of this, the WHO is instead urging Indonesian leaders to lock down the country once again to punish the people who obeyed its command to get vaccinated, only to end up sick and in need of hospitalization for their vaccine-induced injuries.

More related news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.