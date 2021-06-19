STUDY: Masks are exposing children to a horrifying array of deadly pathogens

Despite what the medical fascists continue to claim, face masks are entirely ineffective at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and come with long-term negative impacts, especially for children.

The latest data shows that young people in particular are experiencing serious negative social effects from masks, often at school, not to mention health ramifications that the powers-that-be are doing their best to ignore.

A group of Florida parents actually sent out their children’s masks to a lab to find out what was on them and the results were shocking, though expected.

Six total face masks were made subject to a lab analysis, revealing that five of them contained bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. Interestingly, not a single virus was detected on any of the masks.

The analysis uncovered the following 11 dangerous pathogens on the masks:

• Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia)
• Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis)
• Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis)
• Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebia encephalitis)
• Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs – resistant to antibiotics)
• Escherichia coli (food poisoning)
• Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease)
• Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria)
• Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease)
• Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections – high morbidity rates)
• Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis)

Face masks breed pneumonia, meningitis, antibiotic-resistant bacteria

That is quite the list, and just goes to show that wearing a face mask is not some foolproof way to stay “safe” or “flatten the curve” – unless that curve is one’s health.

As it turns out, half of the masks tested were found to be contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third were found to be contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria.

One-third were also found to be contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens, as well as other pathogens that can induce fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and numerous other health conditions.

All that to supposedly prevent infection with a Chinese Virus that has a greater than 99.9 percent chance of survival in those who test “positive” for it – and an even greater than that survival rate in children.

Keep in mind that the face masks tested were all either new or freshly laundered, indicating that deadly bacteria and other pathogens still harbor within their fibers even when “sanitized.”

Researchers also tested used t-shirts as a type of control and did not find the same pathogens in those fibers. Only the masks worn on the face were found to contain the pathogens, putting both children and their teachers at risk of infection.

“We need to know what we are putting on the faces of our children each day,” stated Amanda Donoho, a parent of one of the children whose mask was tested as part of the analysis. “Masks provide a warm, moist environment for bacteria to grow.”

Donoho and other parents are concerned that their children might become ill while being forced to stay “safe” at school, and they want changes to be made to the protocols to reflect the risks involved with their children having to wear a face mask all day long.

You can review more of the data associated with the study at this link.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) face mask deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TownHall.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin)

