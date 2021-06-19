British Airways confirms four vaccinated pilots have recently died, claims no link to vaccines

Online rumors have been circulating over the past few days that four British Airways pilots have died, and that British Airways is in “crisis talks” with the British government about these deaths. In attempting to dismiss this rumor, Reuters ran a fact check article that actually confirms the deaths of the four pilots.

Via Reuters:

The spokesperson, however, confirmed the authenticity of the four condolence books, as four company pilots had recently passed away. “Our thoughts are with their family and friends,” they said, adding that none of the deaths was linked to vaccines.

British Airways, like nearly all airlines, is aggressively pushing vaccines for both its employees (including pilots) and passengers. Earlier this year, for example, British Airways launched its own vaccine passport.

According to Reuters, there is no truth to the claim that British Airways is in “crisis talks” with the British government. However, if such crisis talks were taking place, they would no doubt be classified as a national security issue, so Reuters wouldn’t be told about this anyway. That doesn’t mean they are taking place, but if we’ve learned anything over the last 18 months, it’s that when the controlled corporate media “debunks” things related to covid, that usually means the claims are true.

Various videos, including the following video posted on Brighteon.com, covers the rumor that numerous vaccinated British Airways pilots have died and that British Airways is in “crisis talks.” Note that this video does not claim this is all confirmed, but classifies the claim as a “rumor.”

https://www.brighteon.com/68e83efd-43a8-45c7-90e7-c25114cd6909

The video carries audio of an unknown British person explaining that the British Airways pilots who died were “fit” and in their “40s or 50s.”

The fact checkers in the corporate media have been extraordinarily rapid in working to debunk these claims as false. However, as this video asks, “Is it normal to have four pilots from one airline dying in one week?”

Again, it seems the narrative pushers want us all to believe this is just another “covid coincidence.”

There sure are a lot of coincidences taking place lately, especially in those who are being injected with spike protein bioweapons labeled “vaccines.”

Notice that nobody at Reuters or across the media dares fact check the true claim that vaccines contain spike proteins, and that spike proteins cause blood clots and vascular damage, because both of those claims are confirmed facts that cannot be refuted.

Mike Adams

Related Posts