JAB ROULETTE: Some covid “vaccine” lots found to be far deadlier than others

new investigation has uncovered data showing that certain lots of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” are deadlier than others.

These extra-deadly lots were distributed all across the United States, not just to one area or region. Many of them were also introduced early on, around the time of the Capitol “insurrection.”

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.This data is publicly available, though hard to retrieve because of how it is entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). It is there for those with the know-how to parse it, though.

The Burning Platform picked it apart using a system called Postgres. Using this method, it was revealed that the death distribution across lots of both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech injections is all over the map.

Some lots of the jabs were extremely deadly while others saw almost no deaths, at least not very many that were reported. This could be chalked up to reporting errors, or perhaps some batches were just more dangerous than others.

“We do not have reliable information about standard lot size, but news articles indicate an average lot size of 1000 vials (approx. 6000 doses),” reported The Expose, which is credited with drawing attention to these anomalies.

“The highest number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against a single lot number of the influenza vaccine was 26. Which makes it all the more shocking to discover that the highest number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against a single lot number of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine up to October 15th 2021 was 3,563, and this isn’t an anomaly.”

VAERS intentionally obscures vax lots to make correlating injuries and deaths nearly impossible

Unfortunately, it is difficult to extract the data and make sense of it because the VAERS database was intentionally constructed in such a way as to disassociate injuries and deaths from specific vaccine lots.

It requires extra effort, in other words, to match it all up and make sense of it. Fortunately, The Burning Platform put in the work and presented it in such a way as to present a clearer picture of the situation.

“… the data is across two tables and uncorrelated as VAERS releases it and there is no quick-and-easy reporting on their site that groups events on a comparative basis by lot number,” the site explains.

“While it is possible to do this sort of analysis from their webpage it’s not easy.”

Postgres made it possible, though, and now the cat is out of the bag. There is clearly an overrepresentation of deaths in just a few of the injection lots, while the vast majority are reporting much fewer deaths.

This is true for both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, just to be clear. Both brands of jab have a similarly anomalous distribution of deaths among a wide swatch of injection lots, suggesting that some serious funny business is taking place.

“You’re going to try to tell me that the CDC, NIH and FDA don’t know about this?” The Burning Platform asks.

“I can suck this data into a database, run 30 seconds of queries against it and instantly identify a wildly-elevated death and hazard rate associated with certain lot numbers when the distribution of those associations should be normal, or at least something close to it, across all the lots produced and used?”

Most of the lots have single-digit death numbers attached to them, while a smaller handful contain the bulk of them. This is far from even “sort of close” when it comes to the outcome distribution.

A more in-depth analysis of all this is available at The Burning Platform.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheExpose.uk

TheBurningPlatform.com

DrEddyMD.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.