YOU are the business model: Moderna says never-ending “booster” shots needed to eliminate covid

In the latest episode of the Moderna pump-and-dump show, company chairman Noubar Afeyan has announced that everyone will need to get endless “booster” shots of Moderna’s mRNA “vaccine” in order to stay protected.

Speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Afeyan revealed that the “fully vaccinated” may end up needing an “annual booster” of spike proteins, “potentially varying on a year-to-year or every few years basis as the virus varies.”

“We just don’t know how this virus is going to travel from being a pandemic all the way to potentially an endemic virus we have to get used to living with,” Afeyan further added.

“I think if we end up there, there will be a continuous need for boosting.”

Afeyan’s announcement coincides with another one from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, who said the government is considering changing its definition of “fully vaccinated” to include Biden Booster shots.

“Should people who are eligible for a booster now get one by a certain time frame to maintain their fully vaccinated status?” Walensky was asked by the Associated Press (AP).

“We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated,’” Walensky responded. “We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future.”

Pharmaceutical cartels want you permanently enslaved so their profit stream never ends

If things move in the direction of Afeyan’s desires, then eventually all Americans will be told they must take as many boosters as needed to enrich the financial holdings of Big Pharma and the corrupt politicians that hold its stock.

As the global economy edges closer towards a financial freefall, Moderna and other drug cartel kingpins are aggressively lobbying the government to issue mandates that ensure a continuous profit stream at the expense of public health.

A few weeks back, Moderna announced that it has no plans to ever share the recipe for its Chinese Virus injection. Instead, the company will just keep scaling up its own production to meet the artificial “demand” that governments around the world are creating for the shots with their mandates.

Were it not for said mandates, drug cartel kingpins like Moderna would not have the profit streams that currently feed their coffers. This is fascism in action, in other words, as the pharmaceutical industry basically merges with the governments of the world to privatize its own profits while socializing the costs and devastation brought about by “Operation Warp Speed.”

Hilariously, Moderna’s Afeyan claims that he and his corporations are only “helping the world” by getting governments to mandate the primary shots and follow-up boosters.

“We didn’t have to do that,” Afeyan bragged. “We think that was the right, responsible thing to do.”

The United Nations wants Moderna’s recipe, but the company refuses to share it. Moderna, meanwhile, says that it and only it is capable of producing “high-quality vaccines and in an efficient way.”

“We think we are doing everything we can to help this pandemic,” Afeyan further said using an interesting choice of words to suggest that Moderna is helping to fuel the plandemic.

“Just how much money does this booster cost?” asked one commenter at The Gateway Pundit. “Who is going to pay for it and who is collecting on it?”

“Why is acquired immunity no longer the desired outcome? Weren’t we told we needed herd immunity to put down the virus? Question the government that questions your loyalty!”

Another commenter pointed out that Afeyan is grossly obese and should not be giving “health” advice, especially the kind that fills his bank account with more zeros.

The latest news coverage about the push for Biden Boosters can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

APNews.com

Related Posts