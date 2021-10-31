Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger introduces “Natural Immunity Act”

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tennessee) and 10 other members of the House of Representatives recently introduced the “Natural Immunity is Real Act,” a companion to a Senate bill from Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), Mike Braun (R-Indiana) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska).

It would require federal agencies “to acknowledge, accept and agree to truthfully present natural immunity pertaining to COVID-19 pursuant to promulgating certain regulations.”

Harshbarger told NTD‘s “Capitol Report” that there is plenty of evidence that people who have recovered from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) have protection against reinfection.

Multiple studies have indicated that natural immunity among past COVID-19 patients is strong and similar or superior to the protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Some experts have pushed for federal health officials to take natural immunity into account when issuing recommendations and rules.

However, federal authorities insist that everybody should get a vaccine – including those who have recovered from the disease – arguing that protection gets even better when those people have a jab.

Harshbarger said a number of Americans object to getting a vaccine while pointing out that natural immunity to other diseases is accepted as an alternative to vaccination.

The members of the Congress are presenting the bill as President Joe Biden’s administration works to finalize a regulation that would force private companies with over 100 employees to mandate presenting proof of COVID-19 vaccination or have staff members be tested weekly for the disease.

The mandates that are already in place on the federal, state and local levels have led to some Americans losing their jobs. (Related: Seattle cops organizing against COVID-19 vaccine mandate could lead to 200 officers losing their jobs.)

“I’ve read some of the studies that show that natural immunity, in a lot of ways, can be more effective. And I know there’s one study that shows that the percentage of protection is even better than two doses of the vaccine, in some cases. There is ample scientific data out there that show that. Think about it. We have immunity against measles, and smallpox, and they accept that. Why won’t they do it for COVID?” said Harshbarger, a licensed pharmacist since 1987.

“Too many medical leaders are refusing to publicly recognize what overwhelming data has already shown – protection afforded to individuals with natural immunity is real, robust and durable,” Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.), a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a written statement. “Denying science only contributes to existing confusion, misinformation, and mistrust among the American people. This bill helps restore trust and faith in the Public Health system, while maintaining our fight against COVID-19.”

The other co-sponsors of the bill are Reps. Jeff Van Drew (R-New Jersey), Chris Stewart (R-Utah), Bill Posey (R-Florida.), Mary Miller (R-Indiana), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Dan Bishop (R-North Carolina), Mo Brooks (R-Alabama), Madison Cawthorn (R-North Carolina) and Chip Roy (R-Texas).

Evidence suggests COVID-19 vaccines do not work

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the virus.

“What they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a press conference. She tried to distract from this fact by claiming that the vaccines are working “exceptionally well” at preventing people from experiencing severe illness.

This claim by the CDC goes to show that even the so-called medical experts are finding it difficult to continue justifying the government’s vaccination campaign. (Related: The vaccine mandate is a hoax and no entity or person in America is obliged to follow it.)

Fully vaccinated people all over the country are succumbing to the coronavirus. This situation has gotten so severe that not even the CDC was able to deny it. Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield recently admitted that more than 40 percent people in Maryland who died due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated.

“A lot of times people may feel it’ s a rare event that fully vaccinated people die,” said Redfield. “I happen to be the senior advisor to Gov. Larry Hogan in the state of Maryland. In the last six to eight weeks, more than 40 percent of people who died in Maryland were fully vaccinated.”

Redfield made this comment while responding to questions regarding the recent passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. He died of complications from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

All this data gathered from health departments and so-called public health experts all over the country disproved the claim that there is currently a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Learn more about how experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines fail to protect people against the coronavirus at Vaccines.news.

