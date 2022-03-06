Study finds that Pfizer mRNA covid injection overwrites human DNA with new genetic code

For more than a year, “health experts” and “fact checkers” have claimed that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” do not alter human DNA, but a new study has confirmed otherwise.

Published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology, the paper explains that Pfizer’s messenger RNA (mRNA) injection – and probably Moderna’s, too – invades the liver and converts to synthetic DNA.

Entitled, “Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line,” the study reveals that mRNA injections do, in fact, integrate into human cellular DNA.

“This means that a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, taken even once, permanently changes the DNA of affected cells,” reports Igor Chudov from The Covid World.

But wait: the Australian government’s Department of Health published a report at WebMDclaiming that Covid-19 “vaccines” cannot alter DNA. In response to the question: “Is it true? Can COVID-19 vaccines alter my DNA?” the Australian DoH declared the following:

“No, COVID-19 vaccines do not alter your DNA.”

Whoops.

Another report by a “doctor” asked what is the “Chance That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Gene Therapy?” Her answer? “Zero.”

Whoops again.

“Covid Vaccines Don’t Alter Your DNA – They Help Choose Cells To Strengthen Your Immune Response,” reads another false headline that was widely circulated.

Then we have a “fact check” that declared: “Controversial MIT study does not show that mRNA vaccines alter DNA.”

Cringe.

All of this was fake news, and it was circulated across the globe. Again and again, governments and corporate-controlled media outlets have repeated the lie that Fauci Flu shots are completely safe and in no way impact human DNA, to the detriment of public health.

“What the article shows is that in vitro, using a human liver cell line, the Pfizer mRNA vaccine uses a natural reverse transcriptase enzyme called LINE-1, and the genetic code of the vaccine is reverse transcribed into the DNA,” reported The Covid World.

“It also explains that vaccine mRNA actually does travel to the liver as one of the preferred sites (the other sites, as we heard, are ovaries and more).”

Under normal circumstances, human cell nuclei, where the DNA is located, express certain DNA code based on cellular conditions. They regularly produce natural, human messenger RNA, which travels outside the nuclei to perform various functions.

These functions include the growth and repair of muscle cells, brain cells and more. This overall process is known as transcription.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) shots engage a process known as reverse transcription that, prior to their release, was never even thought to be possible.

Reverse transcription involves moving genetic code from RNA back into what The Covid World calls the “sacred cellular nucleus” in order to recode natural DNA with new synthetic programming. This is what these injections do.

“Eventually, scientists realized that it is possible under various conditions,” The Covid World explains about reverse transcription. “For example, the HIV RNA virus is able to do so and it reprograms our DNA to produce copies of it. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.”

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has a cancer code that matches a 2017 Moderna patent

We warned about all this last April following the publishing of the MIT study that the “fact checkers” claimed had been debunked.

The “experts” largely mocked the idea that mRNA injections have the ability to re-encode human DNA, only to now be exposed as frauds. It is an undeniable fact that mRNA shots permanently damage human DNA, as was demonstrated in vitro in a human liver cell line.

In order to engage reverse transcription, enzymes known as “reverse transcriptases” are needed. One of them is called LINE-1 and according to the new study, Pfizer’s mRNA shots produce it.

Just to be sure that they did not pick up RNA instead, the researchers tested for alterations to the DNA. From this they identified a slew of genetic changes that occurred due to the Pfizer shot.

“The Pfizer mRNA vaccine changes our genetic code that determines how our organisms operate, that you inherited from your mom and dad,” Chudov explains in simpler terms. “Now your DNA was changed from what your mom and dad gave you, by adding a little mysterious ‘edit’ from Pfizer.”

“Your organism acts in accordance with your DNA program, and now, well, the program has been hacked and modified by Pfizer.”

Another thing that has been revealed is the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein contains a cancer code that just so happens to match a 2017 Moderna patent under the identifier 9,587,003.

Chudov says it is imperative that scientists learn the implications of the reverse transcription caused by both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna jab – and probably the viral vector alternative “vaccines” from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca as well.

“Of particular interest is whether this mRNA-induced reverse transcription affects the ‘germ-line,’ such as eggs and sperm cells, and whether it also affects the fetus of pregnant mothers,” Chudov writes, pointing to an anonymous 4chan post from December 2020 that warned about all this long before any of this was revealed.

One person responding to the study and its findings wrote: “Zombie code active!!”

“There will be huge consequences for this,” wrote someone else. “Man is now a transhuman virus hybrid!”

“The consequences of this vaxx will boggle the mind for years to come,” suggested another about the soon-to-come horror show of the “fully vaccinated.”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

