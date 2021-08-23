Nurses and hospital workers – considered heroes during vaccine-less COVID pandemic – now being fired by healthcare Nazis over refusal to get the jab

As the Biden regime and Democrat drones around the country continue to implement COVID-19 vaccination mandates, more and more Americans are rising up and saying ‘no,’ and that includes health care professionals like highly skilled, highly experienced nurses.

In Houston, for instance, 150 nurses and healthcare pros refused to get the vaccine and knew they would be fired for it, but decided to stand firm in their belief.

“We all knew we were getting fired,” Jennifer Bridges, 39, told CBS Newsaccording to HumansAreFree.com. “We knew unless we took that shot to come back, we were getting fired today. There was no ifs, ands or buts.”

“All last year, through the COVID pandemic, we came to work and did our jobs,” Kara Shepherd, a labor and delivery nurse who joined Bridges and other workers in an unsuccessful lawsuit, noting that they put their lives on the line when there was no vaccine.

“We did what we were asked. This year, we’re basically told we’re disposable,” Shepherd added — though thousands of vaccinated Americans are continuing to come down with or test positive for COVID-19.

And now, as HumansAreFree notes, Houston-area hospitals are suffering staff and nursing shortages:

While most media reports focus on LBJ Hospital, reports also make it clear other hospitals, including Houston Methodist, are experiencing similar struggles. The Houston Chronicle says Harris Health System (which includes LBJ) is short some 250 nurses, while the University of Texas Medical Branch has requested an additional 100 nurses to help address staff shortages at four hospitals.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, a private Houston hospital jointly owned by Baylor College and a local healthcare system, said the hospital “is definitely being impacted” by the nurse shortage.

As for Houston Methodist, the hospital is reportedly struggling as well — although they’ve yet to admit it publicly.

“An internal memo at Houston Methodist Hospital said it ‘is struggling with staffing as the numbers of our COVID-19 patients rise,’” the Chronicle reports.

Another nurse from San Diego said precisely the same thing that Shepherd said at a county board meeting this week.

“I had no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health because I won’t take an experimental shot?” the nurse, who identified herself as Heather Cobble, said after announcing she quit her job as a registered nurse the day before because of California’s authoritarian vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

“I actually work for a big corporation and my CEO has a message for you, he’s not going to do it. Go pound sand,” Re-Open San Diego co-organizer Amy Reichert told the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

“America is not a hospital; California is not a hospital,” another of the speakers — wearing a T-shirt that read “if you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention” — declared as she also provided the supervisors with a much-needed American Civics lesson.

“San Diego — it’s not a hospital. This is a constitutional republic that guarantees protection of individual freedom, and liberty, and due process,” she continued.

“This applies to our individual pursuits of medical interventions and health practices. San Diego is not a hospital ward that we collectively have checked into that subjects all patients to equitably prescribed medical care with no due process. Our constitution does not secure for government power to impose forced equity in medical mandates and interventions or the power to punish carte blanche,” she added.

Americans are fed up with the COVID Nazism and this resistance is only going to grow the more Democrats push.

