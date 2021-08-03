TOTAL CONTRADICTION: CDC’s Director Dr. Walenski tells America Covid vaccines are effective, then says the vaccinated can spread Covid and need to wear masks again

Walk it back. Retract it. Memory hole it. Delete it. That’s what the freaks in control of the Covid plandemic do every day with their “advice” and “rules” for functioning in the midst of the not-so-deadly-after-all China Flu. It was all about getting 70 percent of America vaccinated for death-by-blood-clot preparation, but they only reached 50 percent. Now it’s time for all the vaccinated fools to mask back up, quarantine yourselves, and then line up for a “booster” shot or the “Delta death jab” that will finish everyone off, with trillions more blood-clotting “proteins” in the secret dirty vaccine biological war on Americans.

The vaccines are safe and effective, but wait, we have to put a warning indicator on them about deadly blood clots, and then inform you after vaccination that it doesn’t work at all, and that you must keep your mask on forever, stay home in isolation where it’s safe, because you yourself could be a spreader!

Media puppets Dr. Walensky and Dr. Wen are the two biggest pharma “doctor” SHILLS the world has ever witnessed

Yes, "Rochelle the Shill" Paula Walensky is an American physician-scientist and the director of the Circus for Disease Cultivation (CDC) who piles lies on top of misinformation while contradicting her supposedly keen insight into Covid safety, time and time again.

They say the vaccines are “safe,” but what about the filthy, scummy labs and plants where they manufacture them, specifically the J&J Baltimore facility. That’s not safe at all, and sounds more like the alley by the dumpsters behind some fast food restaurant.

“CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recent studies had shown that those vaccinated individuals who do become infected with Covid have just as much viral load as the unvaccinated, making it possible for them to spread the virus to others.” – NBC.

“New data suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood, facilitating spread.” — Dr. Wen. This plandemic sponsor, Dr. Leana Wen, is the ring leader of the Covid circus, and the most fanatical advocate who’s pushing the oxygen-depriving, bacteria-breeding mandatory mask mandates again.

Yet, MSM reported back in March, based off CDC director Walensky’s advice, “CDC data suggests vaccinated don’t carry, can’t spread virus.” Please, can someone, anyone who actually knows anything about this virus take over and make some rational, science-based decisions?

And now, just this past week, Wacky Walensky takes it all back the other way, contradicting herself, the CDC, and everything they just told everyone, saying, “CDC says vaccinated people may transmit virus, recommends masks indoors.”

The vaccine manufacturers are just as bad, lying and saying the Pfizer and Moderna shots are “highly effective” at preventing real-world setting infections, yet, the vaccinated sheeple are the majority of the ones catching and spreading Covid now.

The 12 most blatant, obvious contradictions since the Covid-19 pandemic “broke out”

  1. They (Fauci) said masks are useless for preventing transmission or contraction of Covid, later they made masks mandatory for everyone, everywhere.
  2. You can’t spread Covid if you don’t have symptoms, then they switched that too.
  3. There will be no forced vaccinations, now you get fired from your healthcare job without proof in California and New York.
  4. You can take your mask off once you’re vaccinated, now you need to keep it on.
  5. The Covid-19 vaccines are just as effective for Delta variant, now they say they have no idea if the vaccines work at all for anything.
  6. It’s the unvaccinated that are spreading Covid, but now they’re saying you can spread it after vaccination and without any symptoms.
  7. We can flatten the curve with herd immunity, but now the biggest Covid outbreaks are where the highest concentration of vaccinated people live, like Israel. Plus any Covid-19 immunity you might get from vaccines wanes quickly, will only work for a few weeks.
  8. The Covid vaccines are “safe and effective,” except 17,000 people have died from the vaccines, over 400,000 seriously injured, and even more have caught Covid after being jabbed.
  9. Children can catch and spread Covid, even if they never come down with it or show symptoms. Yet, there isn’t a single recorded case of this happening in the world.
  10. Teens and college age youth need to be vaccinated, yet the only thing Covid-related that’s killing kids is the Covid vaccine. (And astronomical rates of suicide from the ‘social distancing’.)
  11. The virus began in humans who were eating bats from a food market in China, and it’s a conspiracy theory to say it was engineered in a lab and released on purpose. Now all of MSM all but admits outright the “lab leak theory” — that it was made in a lab, and some even hint that it was released on purpose as a bio-weapon. So much for conspiracies.
  12. Fraudulent Fauci said he was fully vaccinated, then showed up at a Senate hearing wearing a mask, after saying Americans need a reward for being vaccinated, and if you can’t even take off your mask, why bother getting vaccinated?

They’re going after the children next. First it was the college kids. Now it’s the teens. Next it’s the preteens, then the children and babies. We already know that 4 out of 5 pregnant women who get a Covid shot lose the baby (during 1st or 2nd trimester) instantly by spontaneous vaccine-induced abortion shortly after inoculation.

The vaccine fanatics want all children shot up with life-decimating neurotoxins and virus-mimicking proteins that clog the blood and crash vital body systems, including circulation and motor skills. The vaccine shills, Dr. Wen and Dr. Walensky, are out in full force, all over fake news media, contradicting each other, the CDC, the FDA, Biden and even themselves almost daily.

Here’s the psycho-communist doctor and CNN fake “analyst” Leana Wen mixing it all up, telling everyone who’s vaccinated the vaccines don’t work at all. Talk about massive contradictions from the freaks running the plandemic show. They just make this all up as they go along, forgetting what they just said – the exact opposite – just days or weeks earlier. The hypocrisy and idiocy is deafening. Even Anderson “the huckster” Cooper is dumbfounded by Wen’s garbage science. Watch:

Natural health advocates know better than to take toxic jabs from pharma goons, but if you know someone who already got pricked with the blood-clotting Covid inoculations, and they’re suffering from lethargy, pain, clouded thinking, that’s called CoVax Syndrome, so tell them to report it to VAERS. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming “Delta” and Covid “booster-vaccine” Holocaust.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

CitzenFreePress.com

MSN.com

ZeroHedge.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

