STUDY: 82% of pregnant women who got vaccinated for covid during first and second trimesters suffered miscarriage

New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) inadvertently revealed that as many as 82 percent of pregnant women who get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) end up suffering a miscarriage.

Entitled, “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons,” the paper contends with its words that there are “no obvious safety signals among pregnant [women] who received Covid-19 vaccines.” However, a table published as part of the study shows that the vast majority of pregnant women who get injected never end up delivering a live baby.

The study specifically looked at the mRNA (messenger RNA) jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which are the two most widely administered Chinese Virus injections in the country.

Deceptively, the research makes a more prominent claim that only 13.9 percent of all “completed pregnancies” end in miscarriage, even though this data point includes women who were not vaccinated until they reached the second half of their pregnancies.

The way the paper is presented makes it seem like there are no problems with the injections. It takes a careful eye to look more closely at the data, which is what one British oncology researcher did to come to a much different conclusion.

“The researchers inexplicably subsumed the first trimester spontaneous abortions – before, and including, 20 weeks – into the completed pregnancy / losses as a whole – 104 [miscarriages] out of 827 pregnancies,” she reportedly wrote to two prominent British doctors.

“However, since the aim was to discover whether Covid vaccination had any adverse effects in the different trimesters, the NEJM papers’ authors should have deducted the 700 women who were not actually vaccinated until the third trimester from the total 827, leaving only those vaccinated in the first 20 weeks, i.e. 127 women to figure in that part of Table 4.”

Medical establishment lying about miscarriages, spontaneous abortions caused by Chinese Virus injections

As such, the “real rate” of spontaneous miscarriages among women who were vaccinated within the first 20 weeks of their pregnancy is not 12.6 percent, but rather 82 percent because 104 out of 127 pregnancies were lost post-injection.

Though it was admitted in very fine print in the study, a total of 700 study participants, or 84.6 percent, received their first eligible dose of a Wuhan Flu shot during the third trimester. So, a total of 96 out of 104 spontaneous abortions, or 92.3 percent, occurred before 13 weeks of gestation.

“So the evidence is actually there in the NEJM study, but completely misrepresented in the way the data was presented in general,” the British oncologist warns.

Before Fauci Flu shots became a thing, the rate of first trimester miscarriages was between 10 and 26 percent. To have that rate jump to 82 percent post-injection for the Wuhan Flu represents “a more than three-fold incidence of spontaneous abortions directly linked to the mRNA vaccines,” the oncologist further wrote.

“So, yes, there is a huge red flag [against] vaccinating pregnant women here.”

Another person who contacted Life Site News confirmed this, indicating that her perception of the data contained in the study is that it does not match the associated claim that Wuhan Flu shots are safe and effective for pregnant women.

“It is clearly a lie and obvious to almost anyone,” this person reportedly wrote.

“Assuming that the remaining 127 women were before 20 weeks pregnant, that leaves an 82 percent miscarriage rate (104 out of 127). It is like saying that there were 700 men and 127 women studied and only a small percentage got pregnant. Well, from the start 700 could not have gotten pregnant in the first place,” she added.

More related news stories about the ongoing deception surrounding the safety and effectiveness of Chinese Virus injections (and lack thereof) can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

