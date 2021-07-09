STUDY: 82% of pregnant women who got vaccinated for covid during first and second trimesters suffered miscarriage

New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) inadvertently revealed that as many as 82 percent of pregnant women who get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) end up suffering a miscarriage.

Entitled, “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons,” the paper contends with its words that there are “no obvious safety signals among pregnant [women] who received Covid-19 vaccines.” However, a table published as part of the study shows that the vast majority of pregnant women who get injected never end up delivering a live baby.

Deceptively, the research makes a more prominent claim that only 13.9 percent of all “completed pregnancies” end in miscarriage, even though this data point includes women who were not vaccinated until they reached the second half of their pregnancies.

The way the paper is presented makes it seem like there are no problems with the injections. It takes a careful eye to look more closely at the data, which is what one British oncology researcher did to come to a much different conclusion.

“The researchers inexplicably subsumed the first trimester spontaneous abortions – before, and including, 20 weeks – into the completed pregnancy / losses as a whole – 104 [miscarriages] out of 827 pregnancies,” she reportedly wrote to two prominent British doctors.

“However, since the aim was to discover whether Covid vaccination had any adverse effects in the different trimesters, the NEJM papers’ authors should have deducted the 700 women who were not actually vaccinated until the third trimester from the total 827, leaving only those vaccinated in the first 20 weeks, i.e. 127 women to figure in that part of Table 4.”

Medical establishment lying about miscarriages, spontaneous abortions caused by Chinese Virus injections

As such, the “real rate” of spontaneous miscarriages among women who were vaccinated within the first 20 weeks of their pregnancy is not 12.6 percent, but rather 82 percent because 104 out of 127 pregnancies were lost post-injection.

Though it was admitted in very fine print in the study, a total of 700 study participants, or 84.6 percent, received their first eligible dose of a Wuhan Flu shot during the third trimester. So, a total of 96 out of 104 spontaneous abortions, or 92.3 percent, occurred before 13 weeks of gestation.

“So the evidence is actually there in the NEJM study, but completely misrepresented in the way the data was presented in general,” the British oncologist warns.

Before Fauci Flu shots became a thing, the rate of first trimester miscarriages was between 10 and 26 percent. To have that rate jump to 82 percent post-injection for the Wuhan Flu represents “a more than three-fold incidence of spontaneous abortions directly linked to the mRNA vaccines,” the oncologist further wrote.

“So, yes, there is a huge red flag [against] vaccinating pregnant women here.”

Another person who contacted Life Site News confirmed this, indicating that her perception of the data contained in the study is that it does not match the associated claim that Wuhan Flu shots are safe and effective for pregnant women.

“It is clearly a lie and obvious to almost anyone,” this person reportedly wrote.

“Assuming that the remaining 127 women were before 20 weeks pregnant, that leaves an 82 percent miscarriage rate (104 out of 127). It is like saying that there were 700 men and 127 women studied and only a small percentage got pregnant. Well, from the start 700 could not have gotten pregnant in the first place,” she added.

More related news stories about the ongoing deception surrounding the safety and effectiveness of Chinese Virus injections (and lack thereof) can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Archive.org

Archive.org

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

