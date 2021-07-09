FDA pushing to mandate “supplement registration” scheme while completely ignoring the 50,000+ Americans injured each year by over-the-counter pharmaceuticals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively conspiring with Big Pharma to restrict consumer access to dietary supplements.

Under the guise of protecting the public against “dangerous” vitamins, the FDA wants to create a “mandatory product listing and registration” scheme for dietary supplements that would require them all to be tracked and traced in order to remain on the market.

A House Appropriations Committee report includes funding provisions for the FDA that include language about creating "regulations requiring mandatory product listing and registration to create transparency in the supply chain" for dietary supplements.

“This language isn’t enough to give the FDA the power to create a mandatory list; Congress would need to pass legislation giving the FDA this power,” warns the Alliance for Natural Health (ANH-USA).

“What is concerning, though, is that this issue is on Congress’s radar, so we may see such proposals in the not-too-distant future. We also know that the authority to create a mandatory list of supplements is something that the FDA has asked for a number of times.”

The revelation comes at the same time that the mainstream media has been reporting about “bad actors” in the dietary supplement industry who are supposedly using illegal ingredients in weight loss, sexual enhancement, and bodybuilding supplements.”

“This can’t be a coincidence,” says the ANH-USA.

“… the FDA already has the authority to go after companies that break the law and use illegal ingredients, including those referenced in the news articles this week. The agency can, and has, enforced this law, as it should.”

FDA, also known as the Fraud and Death Agency

The FDA has been after dietary supplements for years, always acting on behalf of Big Pharma to vilify things that are natural and praise things that are unnatural.

This is Western “medicine” in a nutshell, by the way. If it is patented and comes from a factory, then it is “legitimate.” If it comes from nature, then it is “dangerous” and “ineffective” and must be banned by the government for your safety.

The overwhelming consensus based on actual scientific evidence is that dietary supplements are generally safe and effective. Very few people ever encounter any trouble with them, and those who do typically encounter an adulterated product laced with something synthetic.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical drugs as “properly prescribed” result in an astounding 1.9 million hospitalizations every single year. Where is the outcry about the need for greater oversight and transparency concerning Big Pharma drugs?

“The idea that supplements are unsafe and more regulation is needed doesn’t pass the laugh test,” says the ANH-USA. “So why would the FDA want more power to go after supplements which are overwhelmingly safe, during a pandemic in which the evidence shows supplements can help support health?”

The answer, of course, is that the FDA is lusting after monopoly power over everything that might help a person stay healthy and protected against disease. The FDA basically wants to control every single thing that goes inside your body, and would prefer if only synthetic patented drugs make the cut.

“A mandatory list of all supplements and a completed ‘new supplement guidance’ would be potent tools for the FDA to efficiently remove thousands of supplements from the market,” the ANH-USA further warns – learn more about how you can help stop it at this link.

“With a comprehensive list of products, the agency could very easily create a supplement ‘hit list’ and remove supplements that it believes have not complied with the guidance, which is already expected to eliminate as many as 41,700 products from the market. A mandatory list makes the FDA’s job that much easier.

The FDA will also promote pharmaceuticals and vaccines while vilifying dietary supplements because the federal agency is an extension of the pharmaceutical industry. To learn more, visit Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

