Prepper medicine: How to make and use tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the most popular essential oils in the western world. Derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, tea tree oil possesses antimicrobial properties, which make it beneficial for treating skin infections, disinfecting wounds, controlling underarm odor and eliminating bad breath.

Read on to learn how to make your own tea tree oil and its many uses. (h/t to OffTheGridNews.com)

How to make tea tree oil

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Tea tree oil is available in health stores, but you can also easily make it at home. That way, you know you’re not getting tea tree oil with chemicals or artificial preservatives added in.

Follow this guide to make your own tea tree oil:

Ingredients:

  • Tea tree leaves
  • Ice cubes
  • Water

Directions:

  1. Put tea tree leaves in a pot. Pour in just enough water to cover the leaves.
  2. Place a steamer basket over the leaves and a measuring cup inside the steamer basket.
  3. Place the lid on the pot upside down so that the handle is pointing towards the measuring cup.
  4. Bring the mixture to a boil. The steam will condense and drip into the measuring cup.
  5. Put about four ice cubes on top of the pot to hasten condensation.
  6. Once the ice has melted, turn off the heat.
  7. Take off the lid and discard the melted ice. Remove the measuring cup.
  8. Pour the contents of the measuring cup into a separating funnel. Make sure the stopcock at the bottom of the funnel is closed. Close the top of the funnel and shake.
  9. Invert the funnel, then open it to release pressure. The oil should float to the top of the water.
  10. Place a dish beneath the stopcock and open it to release the water.
  11. Pour the tea tree oil into an amber-colored glass bottle.
  12. Repeat to get more oil from the same leaves.

Uses for tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties and soothing effects, a wonderful combination for treating a variety of ailments, from skin infections to muscle aches. Here are 13 ways you can use tea tree oil:

  • For acne and sores – Add 20 to 40 drops of tea tree oil to your cleanser and wash the affected area. To clear up large pimples or sores, dab one to two drops of the oil directly onto the pimple or sore.
  • For minor cuts – Clean the cut well with water and apply tea tree oil onto the cut. You might experience a slight stinging sensation depending on the size or depth of the cut.
  • For joint pain – Dilute 20 drops of tea tree oil in two ounces of a mild carrier oil, like coconut or jojoba, and massage onto the affected area to reduce pain and swelling.
  • For allergies – Massage diluted tea tree oil onto the soles, abdomen or chest to treat allergy symptoms.
  • For athlete’s foot – Mix diluted tea tree oil and cornstarch. Apply the mixture on clean dry feet at least once every two weeks. Once it dries, dust your feet with cornstarch and wear socks to bed. You can also apply the mixture to your feet in the morning, wear socks and go about your day as usual.
  • For blisters – Wash the blister with water. Apply tea tree oil directly onto the blister.
  • For boils – Hold a warm cloth on the boil for several minutes. Apply two drops of tea tree oil to the boil. The boil should come to a head for faster healing.
  • For burns – Pour cold water onto the burn area and allow it to air dry. Mix five drops of tea tree oil and one teaspoon of raw honey. Apply this to the burn area three to five times per day.
  • For bruises – Apply a cold compress to the bruise. Pat dry before applying diluted tea tree oil.
  • For cough – Diffuse tea tree oil for 10 minutes. Take deep breaths, making sure to inhale the vapor. (Related: Try these home remedies to relieve a dry cough.)
  • For dandruff – Mix 25 drops of tea tree oil into your shampoo. Wash with this to prevent dandruff.
  • For bad breath – Mix one drop of tea tree oil and one ounce of water. Gargle using this mixture for fresher breath. This can also help keep your teeth and gums healthy.
  • For muscle aches – Mix 12 to 15 drops of tea tree oil and half a cup of Epsom salt. Dissolve this in your bathwater. Soak in the bath to relieve muscle aches.

Learn more about other essential oils and their medicinal properties at EssentialOils.news.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

Healthline.com

OffTheGridNews.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.