Moderna rebrands mRNA as “Spikevax” to indicate it turns people into spike protein factories

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are gearing up to release their respective mRNA (messenger RNA) “vaccines” into the Australian market, though under different names.

Pfizer-BioNTech is calling its Down Under jab “Comirnaty” while Moderna is going with “Spikevax,” which is fitting considering it turns the human body into a spike protein factory.

The name changes are presumably intended to try to hide the dark underbelly of these shots, which are linked to disease and death.

“It’s OK – they’re all the real deal,” reassured News.com.au. “You’re not getting an Aldi-esque version of a vaccine, where the pack looks similar to a big name but it’s a different brand.”

This prominent Australian news outlet went on to admit that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are attempting to “dial down their corporate names” by changing the names of their injections, the goal being to lure more people into taking them.

The excuse put forth is that the jabs simply needed new names, as people cannot be expected to remember them any other way.

“So having the ‘Pfizer jab’ is a bit like a big Japanese automaker calling its newest product the ‘Toyota car’ despite it having a whole raft of other vehicles,” News.com.au went on to explain.

“The various drug companies have therefore been busy dreaming up names that they can slap on their covid shot vials that, at the very least, reduce the prominence of their company brand.”

Bizarre pharmaceutical drug names are designed to be “Easter eggs”

Reading between the lines, it is clear that Big Pharma is trying to hide itself from the public, which is clearly developing a growing distrust in the industry to produce safe and effective products.

Ideally, the vaccine industry would prefer that none of its injections be linked to any specific brand name, so as to avoid scrutiny into company histories.

Pfizer, for instance, has repeatedly been embroiled in legal affairs that call into question its trustworthiness. While Moderna is a little newer to the game, many have already figured out that the company is driven solely by profits.

The U.S.-based “Brand Institute” is credited with coming up with the new names for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, having also done the same for AstraZeneca and its Fauci Flu shot.

Company executive Scott Piergrossi told the media last year that names are chosen based upon what is available, for one, as well as what hints at the contents of the injection.

Describing vaccine names as a type of “Easter egg” – meaning people can figure out clues as to what they mean – Piergrossi revealed that with mRNA injections specifically, it was time to get creative.

“The name is coined from Covid-19 immunity, and then embeds the mRNA in the middle, which is the platform technology, and as a whole the name is meant to evoke the word community,” he stated.

Comirnaty can be broken down as such: the “Co” standing for covid, with mRNA hidden in the “mirna” portion. Ty, apparently, sounds a little bit like “community,” so it was thrown on at the end.

“It was a challenging project because there’s so much invested in this product – from a global economy standpoint, from a health and emotion standpoint,” Piegrossi added.

Pfizer trademarked a few other names that did not make the final cut. These include Covuity, Kovimerna, and RNXtract.

AstraZeneca, meanwhile, trademarked Vaxzevria for its jab as sold in the Australian market. This same name was given the green light by European health authorities back in March.

As for Spikevax, Piergrossi is quite proud of this one, calling it “a big win from a branding standpoint in the pharma and vaccine industry.”

More of the latest news stories about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

