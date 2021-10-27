Walensky says CDC may change definition of “fully vaccinated” to include “booster” shots

Just as predicted, power brokers in the federal government are already signaling plans to require “booster” shots for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) in order for the “fully vaccinated” to stay that way.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky recently announced that she and her comrades may redefine “fully vaccinated” to include Biden’s booster shots once they become more widely available.

An Associated Press (AP) reporter asked Walensky during a recent briefing whether or not the Biden regime has been considering making booster jabs a requirement in order to stay fully vaccinated, to which she responded that the idea is potentially on the table.

“We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated,’” Walensky responded to the reporter’s question. “We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future.”

During an earlier press briefing, Walensky admitted that the idea of booster shots is not backed by science but rather by “hope.”

She further revealed that there is no data whatsoever to back booster shots, but that it feels nice and seems helpful to some people to keep getting injected again and again.

Biden and his handlers also feel as though it is best for everyone to get continued shots, likely until the end of time, and that Americans should not have the option to turn down these boosters without a penalty.

Walensky says it’s “very safe” for children to participate in Halloween, which honors Satan

Since the start of the plandemic, Walensky and others like her have been throwing fits about children being at school unmasked. There is nothing safe for children to do unless they remain masked and distanced at all times, we were told.

With Halloween almost here, though, the demonic powers that be want children to get out there and go trick-or-treating – this being the only exception to the plandemic rules.

“I would say put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating,” Walensky told Chris Wallace of Fox News.

“If you are spread out doing your or trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children,” she asked.

Even though the Fauci Flu could be lurking on the candy being handed out, according to the official narrative, this is a risk worth taking for children so they can still participate in the Satanic holiday.

Football games, on the other hand, are off-limits, according to Walensky. Even though these also take place outside, Walensky says children should avoid them because people are “screaming,” which could propel those dreaded “droplets” that are of major concern to Tony Fauci, the “godfather” of the plandemic.

“Nobody takes this woman seriously anymore,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about Walensky, who has become the new Fauci.

“On the other hand, the Biden ‘administration’ is dangerous to the health and well-being of citizens with their somewhat control of certain compromised government agencies.”

Another commenter referred to Walensky as “Pfizer’s spokeswoman,” accusing her of moving the goalposts once again with her suggestion that booster shot mandates could eventually become a reality.

“Of course the AP reporter just so happened to be curious about this question,” wrote another. “Not about whether they (the shots) work, not about the new U.K. evidence, not about Israeli data, not about new vaccines, not about the Swedish strategy. Just the definition of ‘fully vaccinated.’”

Many others echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the fact that many people are waking up to the scam and resisting.

The latest news about Walensky, Biden, and other plandemic scam artists can be found at Fascism.news.

