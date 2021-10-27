Walensky says CDC may change definition of “fully vaccinated” to include “booster” shots

Just as predicted, power brokers in the federal government are already signaling plans to require “booster” shots for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) in order for the “fully vaccinated” to stay that way.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky recently announced that she and her comrades may redefine “fully vaccinated” to include Biden’s booster shots once they become more widely available.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.An Associated Press (AP) reporter asked Walensky during a recent briefing whether or not the Biden regime has been considering making booster jabs a requirement in order to stay fully vaccinated, to which she responded that the idea is potentially on the table.

“We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated,’” Walensky responded to the reporter’s question. “We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future.”

During an earlier press briefing, Walensky admitted that the idea of booster shots is not backed by science but rather by “hope.”

She further revealed that there is no data whatsoever to back booster shots, but that it feels nice and seems helpful to some people to keep getting injected again and again.

Biden and his handlers also feel as though it is best for everyone to get continued shots, likely until the end of time, and that Americans should not have the option to turn down these boosters without a penalty.

Walensky says it’s “very safe” for children to participate in Halloween, which honors Satan

Since the start of the plandemic, Walensky and others like her have been throwing fits about children being at school unmasked. There is nothing safe for children to do unless they remain masked and distanced at all times, we were told.

With Halloween almost here, though, the demonic powers that be want children to get out there and go trick-or-treating – this being the only exception to the plandemic rules.

“I would say put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating,” Walensky told Chris Wallace of Fox News.

“If you are spread out doing your or trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children,” she asked.

Even though the Fauci Flu could be lurking on the candy being handed out, according to the official narrative, this is a risk worth taking for children so they can still participate in the Satanic holiday.

Football games, on the other hand, are off-limits, according to Walensky. Even though these also take place outside, Walensky says children should avoid them because people are “screaming,” which could propel those dreaded “droplets” that are of major concern to Tony Fauci, the “godfather” of the plandemic.

“Nobody takes this woman seriously anymore,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about Walensky, who has become the new Fauci.

“On the other hand, the Biden ‘administration’ is dangerous to the health and well-being of citizens with their somewhat control of certain compromised government agencies.”

Another commenter referred to Walensky as “Pfizer’s spokeswoman,” accusing her of moving the goalposts once again with her suggestion that booster shot mandates could eventually become a reality.

“Of course the AP reporter just so happened to be curious about this question,” wrote another. “Not about whether they (the shots) work, not about the new U.K. evidence, not about Israeli data, not about new vaccines, not about the Swedish strategy. Just the definition of ‘fully vaccinated.’”

Many others echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the fact that many people are waking up to the scam and resisting.

The latest news about Walensky, Biden, and other plandemic scam artists can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

MSN.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.