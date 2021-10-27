OSHA changes employer policies to BURY Covid-19 vaccine side effect reporting in latest cover-up of jab injuries

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has quietly released a new Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) that clarifies employers are no longer required to report adverse reactions caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Since too many people are becoming injured or dying as a result of the jabs, OSHA and other federal agencies are “working diligently” to hide the truth in order to avoid “any appearance of discouraging workers” from complying with the “mandates.”

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Even though 29 CFR 1904 requires businesses to report all vaccine side effects to health authorities, OSHA has made an exception for Fauci Flu shots – even though this is against the law.

“DOL (Department of Labor) and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” OSHA’s FAQ section now reads.

“OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts.”

At least through May 2022, OSHA will not be enforcing 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements, which otherwise would have required all employers to record worker side effects from Chinese Virus injections.

“We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.”

Even in cases where employers incentivize or require employees to take the jab against their will, OSHA’s new reporting exception will allow employers to basically hide any vaccine adverse events that emerge.

In the age of covid, the rules change on a whim almost daily

OSHA also removed three other FAQs that explained how employers have a responsibility to report all adverse reactions to the injections, even in cases where the jabs were merely “recommended.”

These now-deleted FAQs clarified that employers have a legal duty to report adverse reactions stemming from mandatory injections, though it was previously optional in cases where the vaccine was merely “compelled” but not required.

“The two scenarios used to be properly differentiated on the agency’s web page which made it unquestionable when a business was exempt from reporting the vaccine side effects, stating that ‘the vaccine must be truly voluntary’ in order to qualify,” reported The Gateway Pundit.

It was clearly specified at that time that in order to be exempt from reporting requirements, a vaccine-injured employee must have truly taken the jab(s) by choice and not under coercion.

“For example, an employee’s choice to accept or reject the vaccine cannot suffer any repercussions from their choice,” it stated.

“If employees are not free to choose whether or not to receive the vaccine without fearing adverse action, then the vaccine is not merely ‘recommended’ and employers should consult the above FAQ regarding COVID-19 vaccines that are a condition of employment.”

Since many large corporations and major employers are now demanding that their employees take an “Operation Warp Speed” injection in order to keep their jobs, OSHA bent to the demands of corporate America that these reporting requirements be abolished.

Until at least next spring, very few, if any, covid vaccine adverse events will make it into the government databases, in other words. This is likely to create the illusion that the shots are safe and effective, even if millions of workers are being injured or killed behind the scenes.

“So now they’ve come right out and admitted it,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about how OSHA and the federal government are no longer even attempting to hide their agenda.

“People are dying and they don’t want you to know so you’ll go out and die, too. What more do we need to hear?”

The latest news about Chinese Virus tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.