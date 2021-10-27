OSHA changes employer policies to BURY Covid-19 vaccine side effect reporting in latest cover-up of jab injuries

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has quietly released a new Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) that clarifies employers are no longer required to report adverse reactions caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Since too many people are becoming injured or dying as a result of the jabs, OSHA and other federal agencies are “working diligently” to hide the truth in order to avoid “any appearance of discouraging workers” from complying with the “mandates.”

Even though 29 CFR 1904 requires businesses to report all vaccine side effects to health authorities, OSHA has made an exception for Fauci Flu shots – even though this is against the law.

“DOL (Department of Labor) and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” OSHA’s FAQ section now reads.

“OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts.”

At least through May 2022, OSHA will not be enforcing 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements, which otherwise would have required all employers to record worker side effects from Chinese Virus injections.

“We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.”

Even in cases where employers incentivize or require employees to take the jab against their will, OSHA’s new reporting exception will allow employers to basically hide any vaccine adverse events that emerge.

In the age of covid, the rules change on a whim almost daily

OSHA also removed three other FAQs that explained how employers have a responsibility to report all adverse reactions to the injections, even in cases where the jabs were merely “recommended.”

These now-deleted FAQs clarified that employers have a legal duty to report adverse reactions stemming from mandatory injections, though it was previously optional in cases where the vaccine was merely “compelled” but not required.

“The two scenarios used to be properly differentiated on the agency’s web page which made it unquestionable when a business was exempt from reporting the vaccine side effects, stating that ‘the vaccine must be truly voluntary’ in order to qualify,” reported The Gateway Pundit.

It was clearly specified at that time that in order to be exempt from reporting requirements, a vaccine-injured employee must have truly taken the jab(s) by choice and not under coercion.

“For example, an employee’s choice to accept or reject the vaccine cannot suffer any repercussions from their choice,” it stated.

“If employees are not free to choose whether or not to receive the vaccine without fearing adverse action, then the vaccine is not merely ‘recommended’ and employers should consult the above FAQ regarding COVID-19 vaccines that are a condition of employment.”

Since many large corporations and major employers are now demanding that their employees take an “Operation Warp Speed” injection in order to keep their jobs, OSHA bent to the demands of corporate America that these reporting requirements be abolished.

Until at least next spring, very few, if any, covid vaccine adverse events will make it into the government databases, in other words. This is likely to create the illusion that the shots are safe and effective, even if millions of workers are being injured or killed behind the scenes.

“So now they’ve come right out and admitted it,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit about how OSHA and the federal government are no longer even attempting to hide their agenda.

“People are dying and they don’t want you to know so you’ll go out and die, too. What more do we need to hear?”

The latest news about Chinese Virus tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

