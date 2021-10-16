EXPOSED: Emails show Fauci funded training at Wuhan’s most deadly lab

Another bombshell has been dredged up from the email archives of Tony Fauci, whom we now know funneled American taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The National Pulse found that Fauci gave cash to the Chinese lab to help train employees in how to handle the many coronaviruses that have been tampered with at the facility over the years, including the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

A 2017 email exchange between Fauci and GNL exposes director James LeDuc confirming the existence of his Fauci-funded lab’s partnership with the WIV, which was China’s only known level-four biosafety lab at the time.

“In brief, the e-mail shows Fauci’s funding of GNL via NIAID was going directly towards training Chinese BSL4 staff,” The National Pulse reported.

On Oct. 31, 2017, LeDuc sent an email to Fauci with the subject line “China BSL4 labs” that reminded him about how the two had previously conversed “regarding collaborations with the new Chinese [biosafety level 4] labs.”

One of the labs referenced by LeDuc was the “Chinese Academy of Sciences (Wuhan BSL4), along with two others, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (Kunming BSL4) and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (Harbin BSL4).

“Each of these labs has been constructed and they are about to begin operations,” LeDuc added, revealing that there are, in fact, multiple level-four biosafety labs in China now.

“The directors of each of these 3 new labs have agreed to come to Galveston, as has George Gao (if his schedule permits) and about 6-8 other accomplishes [sic] Chinese scientists.”

With money from Fauci, LeDuc taught Chinese researchers “practices in safety and security”

LeDuc went on to invite Fauci to come join the party. After all, Fauci funded it, so it was only natural for LeDuc to ask Fauci if he wanted to see the product of his treason.

“The meeting will focus on a balance of science and operations with the goal of building collaborations and ensuring that the new labs are exposed to U.S. best practices in safety and security,” the email went on to state.

“I’m wondering if you would be interested in joining us.”

LeDuc further revealed that certain “important leaders of China” would be attending, which made it “a good opportunity” for Fauci to “meet and interact” with them.

“We expect about 10-12 senior Chinese and a comparable number of senior U.S. scientists from outside UTMB, plus several UTMB folks,” the email went on to state.

“I will be hosting a dinner at our home on Tuesday evening to facilitate informal discussions. Let me know if you’re interested and we can work to accommodate your schedule – again, no pressure. Happy to chat if you like.”

Fauci proceeded to forward that email to another contact called “NIAID OD AM,” the body of which read “Let us discuss.”

The following day, Fauci responded directly to LeDuc thanking him for the invitation but declining due to “scheduling conflicts.” At no point did Fauci express any concern whatsoever about the program.

UNC’s Ralph Baric visited Fauci-funded Chinese lab containing “world’s most dangerous pathogens”

It was later revealed from the presentations that took place at the Texas-based lab event that researchers were being cross-trained to handle the “world’s most dangerous pathogens” at the WIV. One of these researchers was Ralph Baric from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who visited the China-based lab personally.

Baric, as we have been reporting, is a strong proponent of gain-of-function research, which Fauci was illegally funding with American taxpayer dollars. Even though the technique is extremely dangerous, Baric has called it “a crucial tool” for whatever it is that he and his ilk are trying to do.

Gain-of-function research, in case you missed it, involves tampering with deadly pathogens in such a way as to make them transmissible between species. One example is SARS-CoV-2, which was genetically engineered (GMO) to make it infectious in humans as well as bats.

Baric was also connected to Chinese coronavirus researcher Shi “bat woman” Zhengli, who we now know carried out the deadly research that brought SARS-CoV-2 into existence.

Fauci continues to deny any involvement in the program, even though these and other emails, as well as hordes of other evidence, incriminate him as one of the ringleaders who made it all happen — with American taxpayer dollars.

“Fraudski is a serial killer,” one Natural News commenter wrote. “He is one of the poorest excuses for a human being that I’ve ever seen.”

The latest revelations from the Fauci emails can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheNationalPulse.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

