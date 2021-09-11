Fauci LIED, he and his agency DID fund illegal gain-of-function research in Wuhan

The Intercept has blown the lid on fake television “doctor” Tony Fauci’s illegal gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, which predicated the unveiling of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is run by Fauci, along with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), its parent agency, were both involved in sending American taxpayer money to China, and who even knows where else, to pick apart and tamper with coronaviruses for the purpose of constructing deadly biological weapons.

“Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again,” tweeted Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has repeatedly grilled Fauci and exposed him as a liar and a fraud.

“And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan,” Paul added in a tweet, linking to the Intercept piece showing that newly released documents contain a full rundown of Fauci’s direct involvement in coronavirus research at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), China’s only known level-four biosafety lab.

As revealed by The Intercept, more than 900 pages of materials related to U.S.-funded coronavirus research in China fully implicates Fauci for treason.

Were it not for Fauci, there never would have been a Chinese Virus, nor would there have been a litany of “vaccines” to continue spreading more of its “variants” – though Donald Trump is also to blame for unleashing “Operation Warp Speed.”

“The trove of documents includes two previously unpublished grant proposals that were funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as project updates relating to EcoHealth Alliance’s research, which has been scrutinized amid increased interest in the origins of the pandemic,” The Intercept reports.

“The documents were released in connection with ongoing Freedom of Information Act litigation by The Intercept against the National Institutes of Health. The Intercept is making the full documents available to the public.”

Fauci paid for covid to be developed, unleashed

According to Gary Ruskin, executive director of U.S. Right to Know, a group that has been investigating the origins of the Wuhan Flu, the 900-plus-page document trove is a “road map to the high-risk research” that many believe resulted in the Fauci Flu’s seeming emergence out of nowhere.

It turns out that the virus did not originate in bats from a Wuhan wet market as was originally claimed. It came about because Fauci paid for it to be developed and unleashed.

Sen. Paul, meanwhile, continues to expose Fauci as the liar and criminal that he is every chance he gets. Fauci committed treason against the United States and needs to be held accountable for it.

“The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful,” says Rutgers University Board of Governors Chemistry Professor Richard H. Ebright.

Every time Fauci is confronted with the truth, he wriggles around in his chair and arrogantly denies any wrongdoing. The world has come to expect this type of behavior from that Oompa-Loompa, who is guilty of committing unspeakable crimes against humanity throughout his “career” in government.

“Fauci lied and my grandma died,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge. “This guy deserves the death penalty.”

“Prison is too nice for Fauci,” wrote another, expressing what many are now thinking as they learn the truth.

To keep up with the latest news about Fauci, the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), and the medical terrorists who are feverishly working to plunge the world into a total fascist police state, be sure to check out Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

TheIntercept.com

Archive.is

Related Posts