Here come the endless COVID booster shots! Fauci says it’s “likely, inevitable” they’re never going to end

We’ve come a long, sad, maddening way from “two weeks to bend the curve” of the novel coronavirus spread to mandatory vaccines, vaccine passports and now, endless COVID-19 vaccine boosters, which, if you don’t take them, you’re not going to be able to fully participate in society.

The biggest COVID-19 fraud of them all, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has either lied about or been wrong about virtually everything when it comes to this virus, is now warning that COVID boosters are going to become “likely” and even “inevitable.”

Zero Hedge‘s Tyler Durden noted the progression of this madness:

Within the space of a few days, the narrative has shifted from "if" booster shots are even necessary, to "only for immunocompromised", to "only for those who got vaccinations early on, due to fading efficacy", and now today, His Omniscience Anthony Fauci told 'CBS This Morning' that while it is imminent that immune compromised people will get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, it is likely that at some point in the future everyone will need one.

“It’s likely that that will happen at some time in the future,” Fauci said last week after being asked whether people are going to have to get a booster of a vaccine that isn’t working anyway, based on the level of new infections via the ‘Delta’ variant.

“We’re already starting to see indications in some sectors about a diminution over time, that’s durability. We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now.”

He went on to say that federal health officials are allegedly following data in real time, “literally on a weekly and monthly basis,” with members of several different demographics to see if the vaccine protection will  continue to be reduced.

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people, but from what you just said a moment ago, it is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” Fauci said.

But that’s not all. In a separate interview with NBC News, ‘The Fauch’ spilled the beans: “Inevitably, there will be a time when we’ll have to give boosts to the general population.”

Really? How does he know this? Because he hasn’t been right about much regarding this Chinese virus up to now.

Unless, of course, he’s in on the scandal. Remember, this is the ‘expert’ who told us in March 2020 that no one needed to wear a mask; now, in parts of the country, you can literally be arrested or beat up if you don’t have one on.

He went on to admit what we already know — that despite being vaccinated, people can still either transmit the Delta variant or catch it, which makes his claim that new booster shots are going to be needed even more absurd.

“The vaccines are still doing what you originally want them to do — to keep you out of the hospital to prevent you from getting seriously ill,” he added.

But are they?

“No vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection,” he also admitted.

Again, then … why booster shots?

None of this makes any sense unless, of course, you are part of a deep state authoritarian mechanism with the objective of clamping down on Americans’ freedoms and individual liberties on a permanent basis without ever having to change the Constitution — and that seems to be exactly what is going on at the moment.

“So the new question is… How will virtue-signaling stores/restaurants/companies with vaccine-mandated entry policies police this? Will people have be triple jabbed to be allowed to enter? Quadruple-jabbed?” Zero Hedge asks.

Easy: You’re either going to have your ‘vaccine papers’ or you can’t patronize that business.

We’re not ‘heading towards tyranny,’ folks. It’s already upon us.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

ZeroHedge.com

Today.com

CNNPhillpines.com

Vaccines.news

