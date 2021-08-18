VAX-ABORTIONS: Even with over 1,200 fetal deaths, CDC still recommends pregnant women get vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they have new data showing that the COVID-19 experimental injections are safe for pregnant women.

The CDC admits that this new study of nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 injection before 20 weeks of pregnancy had only 13% of them suffer miscarriages, similar to the expected rate of miscarriages in the general population.

In a media statement, the CDC said: “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

Previous data from three safety monitoring systems also did not find any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated late in the pregnancy, or for the babies. Combined, these data and the known risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy demonstrate that the benefits of receiving any COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people can outweigh any known potential risks.

Further, the CDC stated: “Clinicians have seen the number of pregnant people infected with COVID-19 rise in the past several weeks. The increased circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant, the low vaccine uptake among pregnant people, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever.” (Related: WHO warns against administering Moderna coronavirus vaccine to pregnant women.)

VAERS shows higher adverse effects numbers

However, a search of the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Systems (VAERS) showed 1,270 premature fetal deaths in pregnant women following one of the experimental, non-FDA-approved COVID-19 injections.

There are other problems, as well.

A reported whistleblower who sits on a COVID-19 task force is claiming that many pregnancy complications, such as preterm births, miscarriage, and spontaneous abortions following COVID-19 vaccines are also being concealed from the public.

The whistleblower also said that the documents Pfizer supplied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) showed their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines did have animal trials that showed serious birth defects occurring in rat specimens.

The Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines (ACCV) also said during their first quarterly meeting on March 4 that the CDC supplied a report on “Maternal vaccination safety summary” for the COVID-19 vaccines that had been granted emergency use authorization.

However, the report stated the following:

Pregnant women were not specifically included in pre-authorization clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Post-authorization safety monitoring and research are the primary ways to obtain safety data on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy

Larger than expected numbers of self-reported pregnant women have registered in v-safe

The reactogenicity profile and adverse events observed among pregnant women in v-safe did not indicate any safety problems

Most reports to VAERS among pregnant women (73%) involved non-pregnancy specific adverse events (e.g., local and systemic reactions)

Miscarriage was the most frequently reported pregnancy-specific adverse event to VAERS; numbers are within the known background rates based on presumed COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to pregnant women.

Thus, despite having larger than expected numbers of women reporting adverse reactions to the experimental vaccines, the CDC still concluded that this did not indicate safety problems. Thus, they are brushing away all the fetal deaths aside by stating: “the known severe risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy demonstrate that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people outweigh any known or potential risks.”

What exactly these “benefits” are for receiving the vaccines that “outweigh the risks” for pregnant women remains to be seen; the CDC has admitted that getting vaccinated does not stop the transmission, nor does it keep one from getting COVID-19 after vaccination.

