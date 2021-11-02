Moderna’s covid booster shot approved based on “a gut feeling,” not real science

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Moderna the green light to roll out an mRNA “booster” shot for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) – not based on actual science, mind you, but rather on “a gut feeling.”

According to a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel who voted in favor of the plan, there is no “really truly serious data” to support jabbing people with more Moderna needles. Instead, this is a matter of blind faith in the idea that more injections will produce better results.

“It’s more a gut feeling rather than based on really truly serious data,” were Patrick Moore’s exact words when explaining why he decided to vote in favor of more Moderna mRNA injections.

“The data itself is not strong, but it is certainly going in the direction that is supportive of this vote.”

Much like a religious cult, Moore’s statements show that Fauci Flu shots are more of a religious rite that offers the recipient passage into the Cult of Branch Covidianism than they are a science-based intervention that actually helps people stay healthy.

All 19 members of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel, Moore included, voted in favor of recommending authorization for an extra dose of the Moderna shot. Chances are that many of them own stock in Moderna, which is just another Wall Street pump-and-dump scam.

Moderna founders make Forbes’ list of 400 richest Americans

Thanks to the panel’s complicity in recommending even more Moderna injections for “fully vaccinated” people, the company’s founders were reportedly able to make the latest Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans.

Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan and fellow co-founder and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Robert Langer are now worth $3.7 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively.

Greed is, of course, one of the major driving factors behind the plandemic. All they had to do was manufacture a “crisis,” scare the public into complying with whatever was rolled out as the “cure,” get Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump to fast-track the profit needles as part of “Operation Warp Speed,” and voila: instant billionaire status.

Moderna was, after all, the second company to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for its injections under Trump’s presidency. Since that time, more than 152.3 million doses have been plunged into Americans’ arms, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Moderna previously announced that it plans to profit from these injections to the tune of nearly $20 billion. That figure could balloon even more if the FDA continues pushing more and more “booster” shots on behalf of the company and its profit goals.

“That same ‘gut feeling’ is what keeps me from getting it,” joked one commenter at Information Liberation about why he is just saying no to Fauci Flu shots from Moderna or any other Big Pharma corporation.

“I’ve got a ‘gut feeling’ they’re playing us,” wrote another.

“That ‘gut feeling’ comes from getting a nice fact check from Big Pharma,” wrote another.

Another pointed out that this is all par for the course from the government and Big Pharma, the ranks of which are filled with “criminals, nut cases, and traitors.”

“Contrary to Big Pharma propaganda, going back to 1910 and The Flexner Report, via Abraham Flexner (not even a doctor), John Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, and J. P. Morgan, the term quack has always referred to those who became modern medical doctors,” wrote another, offering a quick history lesson.

“Quack comes from Quacksilver, an obsolescent name for Quicksilver: Mercury. The practitioners who poisoned people with Mercury became the dentists and doctors of today: those using patented chemical concoctions instead of natural remedies to treat people.”

More of the latest news about the Branch Covidian religious cult can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

