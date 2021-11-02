Rapper gets “canceled” by YouTube for lyrics suggesting that covid “pandemic ain’t real”

Bryson Gray, a rapper who became famous in part for his uncharacteristic “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat, had his music banned from YouTube recently after the Google-owned video platform caught him rapping lyrics about how the “pandemic ain’t real.”

The controversial rapper became so popular from this song that he hit the top of the charts on iTunes – that is, before Big Tech took aim at him for spreading “medical misinformation” about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

On Twitter, Gray announced that his anti-Biden music video was canceled by YouTube for unsubstantiated reasons. In the video, Gray is seen wearing an "Impeach Biden" t-shirt and is heard dropping lines about, "Let's go Brandon!"

“What medical misinformation is in the song?” Gray asked. “Woah.”

Other lyrics in the now-removed song include a reference to the fact that “they just planned it,” referring to the plandemic. Gray also raps about how Biden claimed the jabs would “stop the spread,” but that “it was lies” and nothing more.

Gray says that initially, YouTube just took down the lyric version of his video. Later on, YouTube also pulled down the main music video without any of the lyrics displayed on the screen. (RELATED: German court orders YouTube to pay “historically high fine” for censoring video of anti-lockdown protest?)

Gray compares Google, YouTube to a communist dictatorship

The good news for Gray is that YouTube’s censorship of his video has only made it more popular. Still, censorship is never a good look for a company that does not want to be compared to a communist dictatorship.

“I want to thank YouTube for banning my ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ song,” Gray tweeted, adding that all this did was tick people off even more, driving more of them to watch the video.

“Let’s Go YouTube. Commies,” he added.

Gray’s video is available for view at Infowars.

Hilariously, there are at least two other rappers who have created songs and videos entitled, “Let’s Go Brandon.” Two of them are now best-sellers on iTunes.

“Rapper Loza Alexander’s version is No. 2, trailing only Adele’s new song Easy On Me, while Gray is at No. 6,” reports indicate.

Artist Forgiato Blow also has a version of the “meme-turned-hit” song that is available for listening on various streaming platforms such as iTunes.

According to YouTube, Gray’s video had to be removed because “YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.”

One tech from YouTube did respond to one of Gray’s tweets, however, to claim that he will be looking into the ban to see if it really qualifies under the platform’s “community standards.”

“Jumping in – we’re passing this along to the right team for a re-review,” this person wrote. “We’ll share updates once we hear back from them. Appreciate your patience in the meantime.”

As of this writing, Gray has still not heard back from YouTube’s tech team, and his videos have not been reinstated.

“Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn’t even curse in songs?” Gray asked, speaking to Fox News. “Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?”

“THE PANDEMIC IS REAL!” wrote one commenter at Infowars.

“What we have here is a pandemic, and epidemic, of DOMESTIC ENEMIES, DOMESTIC TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS AND TREASONOUS BASTARDS IN OUR PUBLIC SERVANT OFFICES, GOV AGENCIES AND DEPARTMENTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT, UNIFORMED GOONS, DOJ, PROSECUTORS, COURTS, AND SCHOOLS!”

The latest news about Big Tech’s assault on free speech can be found at Censorship.news.

