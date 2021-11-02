FDA officially authorizes Pfizer mRNA injections for children as young as 5 in latest grotesque sellout to profit interests of Pfizer

It is being reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (messenger RNA) injection in children as young as five.

As expected, the FDA listened to the recommendation of its advisory panel, which unanimously voted in favor of tampering with the DNA of kindergartners.

Special “kid-size” doses could start getting plunged into children’s arms as soon as next week. Officials say that these smaller vials contain one-third the amount of spike protein witch’s brew as the adult-size version.

As many as 28 million children living in the United States will be eligible for the injections, though there is one last regulatory hurdle: the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is almost sure to green-light it.

“With this vaccine, kids can go back to something that’s better than being locked at home on remote learning, not being able to see their friends,” announced Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University (JHU). “The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities.”

What Talaat did not mention, of course, is that the only thing stopping children from not being “locked at home on remote learning” friendless are the corrupt school boards, which are so infested with Branch Covidians that all kinds of insane rules are being mandated that have zero basis in science.

The Biden regime is also to blame for keeping this ridiculous charade going, as are the millions of Americans who just go along with it like good little lemmings instead of fighting back like their forefathers would have done.

Africa, India both already defeated covid with ivermectin

Meanwhile, non-western countries that were never indoctrinated into the religious cult of Covidism have pretty much eliminated the Chinese Virus from their borders using tried-and-true remedies and common sense.

In central Africa, for instance, the death rate among people who test “positive” for Chinese Germs has dropped to almost zero, thanks to the widespread use of ivermectin as an early remedy.

Conversely, in the northern and southern countries of Africa where ivermectin is not being used, Fauci Flu deaths are still spiking.

The same is true of India, as those regions accepting of ivermectin have seen the plandemic almost completely disappear. On the flip side, Indian regions where the fake “vaccines” are being used are seeing skyrocketing hospitalizations and deaths.

Everywhere you look, there is a direct correlation between waves of sickness and heavy vaccination. Wherever you find jabs going into arms, there you will also find lots of sick and dying people whose conditions are being falsely blamed on “covid.”

We continue to warn our readers about these important facts because almost nobody in the mainstream media is even considering them. The script says to blame every bad thing on the “unvaccinated” while claiming that the “fully vaccinated” would have ended this already were it not for the former.

It makes zero sense, of course, but nothing really has since the start of this exercise in stupidity, ignorance and compliance. Perhaps the world is already far past the point of no return.

“Sick bunch of people,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “What will they do when kids start dying? Probably nothing because they care more for the billions they will be making. Totally disgusting people.”

“They are all standing in the boardroom, looking at each other perplexed, totally in shock that they have gotten this far with this con,” suggested another.

“Haven’t we learned yet the world is a bunch of rich people with a swindle, who have friends in high places, who change the rules to favor their get rich quick scheme. Climate change, vaccines, nothing is off limits.”

More of the latest news about the religion of Covidism can be found at Fascism.news.

