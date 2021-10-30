FDA declares biological war on children with “final sacrifice” of the innocent

In a unanimous vote of 17-0, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory panel has recommended that the agency officially authorize the “emergency” use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” in children ages five through 11.

The FDA does not have to abide by this recommendation, but chances are that it will because there really has never been a chemical injection that the agency has not wanted to stab into people’s arms, no matter how dangerous.

In fact, the FDA works over time to get dangerous and ineffective vaccines approved. When they injure and kill children, the FDA covers it all up and pretends as though nothing is wrong.

If or when the FDA approves the Pfizer-BioNTech injection for children as young as five, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then issue an opinion of its own about the matter.

According to reports, children between five and 11 years of age would receive a modified injection that contains only one-third the amount of vaccine per dose. Children 12 years of age and older will continue to receive the full doses.

FDA voting member says he had to vote in favor of covid vaccination for little kids in order to find out what it does to them

When asked why he voted in favor of the recommendation, one of the FDA advisory members revealed that “we’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.”

In other words, nobody really knows what these things are going to do to society’s youngest members, and the only way to find out is to start experimentally injecting them with mRNA spike protein vials.

This is a similar rationale to the one once given by political dinosaur Nancy Pelosi when asked why she voted in favor of passing Obamacare. Since nobody actually read the legislation, Pelosi infamously stated that Congress had to pass it in order to find out what was in it.

By recommending that young children get jabbed with experimental Big Pharma chemicals that will permanently alter their DNA and leave them with damaged immunity, the FDA vaccine advisory panel is waging biological war against our nation’s youth.

It would seem as though this could be the American government’s last abominable move before God Almighty himself intervenes to protect his innocent creation from being genetically butchered by Tony Fauci and his fellow death worshippers who would love for nothing more than to inject every last human soul with their chemical poisons.

This whole thing really does seem like some kind of ritual child sacrifice to the Branch Covidian god, who appears to demand the blood of innocents in order to quell his fury. The more children whose parents agree to get them jabbed, the happier their god is, which means fewer other “covid” restrictions such as lockdowns and mask mandates.

“All 17 board members who voted to approve this need to hang,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge, noting that the “study” they used to justify their yes votes was only two months long and proved absolutely nothing based on how it was constructed.

“This is meaningless statistical noise, also known as lying with statistics,” this same commenter added.

“The study isn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second dose, mostly in young men and teen boys,” the study itself further revealed about its major shortcomings.

The government wants Chinese Virus injections to be repeatedly stabbed into everyone’s arms probably until the end of time. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

