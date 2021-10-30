FDA declares biological war on children with “final sacrifice” of the innocent

In a unanimous vote of 17-0, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory panel has recommended that the agency officially authorize the “emergency” use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” in children ages five through 11.

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.The FDA does not have to abide by this recommendation, but chances are that it will because there really has never been a chemical injection that the agency has not wanted to stab into people’s arms, no matter how dangerous.

In fact, the FDA works over time to get dangerous and ineffective vaccines approved. When they injure and kill children, the FDA covers it all up and pretends as though nothing is wrong.

If or when the FDA approves the Pfizer-BioNTech injection for children as young as five, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then issue an opinion of its own about the matter.

According to reports, children between five and 11 years of age would receive a modified injection that contains only one-third the amount of vaccine per dose. Children 12 years of age and older will continue to receive the full doses.

FDA voting member says he had to vote in favor of covid vaccination for little kids in order to find out what it does to them

When asked why he voted in favor of the recommendation, one of the FDA advisory members revealed that “we’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.”

In other words, nobody really knows what these things are going to do to society’s youngest members, and the only way to find out is to start experimentally injecting them with mRNA spike protein vials.

This is a similar rationale to the one once given by political dinosaur Nancy Pelosi when asked why she voted in favor of passing Obamacare. Since nobody actually read the legislation, Pelosi infamously stated that Congress had to pass it in order to find out what was in it.

By recommending that young children get jabbed with experimental Big Pharma chemicals that will permanently alter their DNA and leave them with damaged immunity, the FDA vaccine advisory panel is waging biological war against our nation’s youth.

It would seem as though this could be the American government’s last abominable move before God Almighty himself intervenes to protect his innocent creation from being genetically butchered by Tony Fauci and his fellow death worshippers who would love for nothing more than to inject every last human soul with their chemical poisons.

This whole thing really does seem like some kind of ritual child sacrifice to the Branch Covidian god, who appears to demand the blood of innocents in order to quell his fury. The more children whose parents agree to get them jabbed, the happier their god is, which means fewer other “covid” restrictions such as lockdowns and mask mandates.

“All 17 board members who voted to approve this need to hang,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge, noting that the “study” they used to justify their yes votes was only two months long and proved absolutely nothing based on how it was constructed.

“This is meaningless statistical noise, also known as lying with statistics,” this same commenter added.

“The study isn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second dose, mostly in young men and teen boys,” the study itself further revealed about its major shortcomings.

The government wants Chinese Virus injections to be repeatedly stabbed into everyone’s arms probably until the end of time. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.