In blatant act of executive overreach, Gov. Inslee to mandate covid jabs for all private businesses in Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has been granted an emergency extension of his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) emergency powers, which he plans to use to expand his vaccine mandate to the private sector.

According to reports, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) filed the emergency rulemaking package last week, which allows Inslee to maintain dictatorial power over Washingtonians.

Elected officials say that the package extends and expands the state's Fauci Flu shot mandates, which will soon apply to all private businesses throughout the state in addition to the public sector.

State representatives Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Jesse Young (R-Gig Harbor) released a statement condemning the L&I for re-upping Inslee’s tyrant powers, which are already being used to further enslave Washingtonians under extreme covid fascism.

“This mandate from L&I demonstrates a complete lack of transparency, which dilutes public trust in our government and fails to show the agency’s good faith in promulgating the rule,” that statement reads.

“The reality is this move by L&I is a blank check for the agency to enforce any of the Governor’s mandates or edicts on private employers.”

What L&I should have done, the letter goes on to state, is allow the public to review and comment on the extension before decreeing it. This would have facilitated openness and transparency.

“Even if an opportunity for review and comment is not afforded the public, L&I’s website should host the proposed rulemaking to grant easy access to the public,” they further wrote. “Furthermore, adopting such a broad, vague rule without clear direction will lead to arbitrary enforcement.”

Washington is turning into a total communist police state hell

Walsh recently uploaded a video explaining that he and several other unvaccinated lawmakers are now locked out of the Capitol building in Olympia, which prevents them from performing their lawmaking duties.

He and the others’ key cards were apparently deactivated without their knowledge, which means they can no longer open the door to get inside any of the buildings on the Capitol campus.

“I can’t access my office,” Walsh said, demonstrating his key card’s inability to provide access. “I can’t access the floor, the main chambers over under the dome. I can’t do work from the Capitol as a legislator in this state.”

Just like L&I’s extension of Inslee’s emergency powers, the key card fiasco was done behind closed doors without any legal authority.

Walsh and Young both agree that L&I cannot demonstrate that it “exercised honestly” to arrive at its decision to expand Inslee’s dictatorial powers due to the Chinese Virus.

“There is no clear case for ‘good cause’ or ‘the preservation of the public health, safety, or general welfare’ as the governor’s proclamation already addresses these issues, making L&I’s mandate arbitrary and capricious,” they said.

“We call on the governor to immediately repeal this mandate. If L&I wants to push this policy, it needs to go through the proper channels and work with the Legislature.”

Back in August, Inslee issued a Chinese Flu shot mandate that, unlike most others across the country, does not allow for the option to test-out as an alternative. Washingtonians affected by it either have to comply or be fired.

Thousands of state workers protested the ruling, but Inslee went through with it anyway and fired all resisters for their non-compliance, including several seasoned State Patrol troopers who were forced to walk off the job in order to preserve the integrity of their DNA.

“Those affected by the first wave of vaccine mandates were state and city workers including; firefighters, law enforcement officers, healthcare workers, public and private school employees, power line workers, caregivers, etc.,” reported The Post Millennial.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection tyranny can be found at MedicalFascism.news.

