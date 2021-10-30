Victoria, Australia, to become a “vaccinated economy” with endless boosters – no unvaccinated allowed to function in society

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has officially announced that in order to participate in Australia’s emerging “vaccinated economy,” all residents will need to take every government “booster” shot in order to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

Speaking to reporters, Andrews rambled about how “it will be in everybody’s interests, all of us, for the health and safety, for the health system, and of course to continue participating in the vaccinated economy – you will need to have a booster shot.”

As you may recall, Andrews was caught back in the summer making up ridiculous lies about how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) had supposedly been found in sewage poop. Andrews used this fake claim as an excuse to extend the region’s stay-at-home order for “flattening the curve.”

Now, Andrews is attempting to impose a system of medical apartheid in Australia where the only people allowed to participate in the economy are those who take every injection forced on them by the government, including all boosters.

“The vaccinated economy will operate across the board,” Andrews decreed. “Two doses, or you’re not getting in [to the state]. Two doses, or you’re not going to work. This is absolutely critical.

As for third, fourth and etcetera doses, Andrews says that these, too, are “just as important as the first and second” and will be treated as such for purposes of participation in the vaccinated economy.

“All those requirements, all those settings where you only get in if you are double-vaxxed –?and you can tap and verify that for everybody – that vaccinated economy is here to stay,” Andrews went on to state.

World Health Organization says booster shots are not backed by science

Andrews apparently believes he knows better than the World Health Organization (WHO), which has patently denied the need for any further booster shots of Chinese Virus “vaccine.”

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan gave a media briefing back in August during which she declared that the data “is not conclusive” and that the agency cannot make a recommendation in favor of boosters due to a lack of science.

“We also don’t know about the safety of boosters,” she added, “because when we talk about vaccines, it’s not just the efficacy. [W]hat happens … when you give a third dose of an mRNA vaccine or any other kind of vaccine?”

Andrews should listen to Swaminathan because unlike himself, she seems to know a whole lot more about what she is talking about. Andrews should also pay close attention to the waves of “breakthrough” cases of the Wuhan Flu that are sweeping across countries that are mostly fully vaccinated.

Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) is becoming a real problem among the jabbed who are now flooding hospitals with vaccine-induced illnesses that are often wrongly blamed on the unvaccinated.

Andrews is one of the most tyrannical politicians in the world when it comes to pushing Fauci Flu fascism on people who just want to be left alone. His policies include mandatory injections as a condition of employment and other essential freedoms, including visiting family members or going to church.

Victoria has been in a perpetual state of lockdown for many months now, and during this time Andrews has been sending roves of troops to go “door-to-door” and mass-inject Victorians. This has produced a “90 percent” vaccination rate, the government claims.

“We think what’s going to happen is that a booster shot will be made available six months from your second dose,” announced Lieutenant General John Frewen, the head of Australia’s vaccine task force.

“So we’ll work the priority groups in the very first instance – aged and disability care, frontline workers, those sorts of areas.”

The latest news coverage about Chinese Virus injection tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts