Victoria, Australia, to become a “vaccinated economy” with endless boosters – no unvaccinated allowed to function in society

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has officially announced that in order to participate in Australia’s emerging “vaccinated economy,” all residents will need to take every government “booster” shot in order to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

Speaking to reporters, Andrews rambled about how “it will be in everybody’s interests, all of us, for the health and safety, for the health system, and of course to continue participating in the vaccinated economy – you will need to have a booster shot.”

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.As you may recall, Andrews was caught back in the summer making up ridiculous lies about how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) had supposedly been found in sewage poop. Andrews used this fake claim as an excuse to extend the region’s stay-at-home order for “flattening the curve.”

Now, Andrews is attempting to impose a system of medical apartheid in Australia where the only people allowed to participate in the economy are those who take every injection forced on them by the government, including all boosters.

“The vaccinated economy will operate across the board,” Andrews decreed. “Two doses, or you’re not getting in [to the state]. Two doses, or you’re not going to work. This is absolutely critical.

As for third, fourth and etcetera doses, Andrews says that these, too, are “just as important as the first and second” and will be treated as such for purposes of participation in the vaccinated economy.

“All those requirements, all those settings where you only get in if you are double-vaxxed –?and you can tap and verify that for everybody – that vaccinated economy is here to stay,” Andrews went on to state.

World Health Organization says booster shots are not backed by science

Andrews apparently believes he knows better than the World Health Organization (WHO), which has patently denied the need for any further booster shots of Chinese Virus “vaccine.”

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan gave a media briefing back in August during which she declared that the data “is not conclusive” and that the agency cannot make a recommendation in favor of boosters due to a lack of science.

“We also don’t know about the safety of boosters,” she added, “because when we talk about vaccines, it’s not just the efficacy. [W]hat happens … when you give a third dose of an mRNA vaccine or any other kind of vaccine?”

Andrews should listen to Swaminathan because unlike himself, she seems to know a whole lot more about what she is talking about. Andrews should also pay close attention to the waves of “breakthrough” cases of the Wuhan Flu that are sweeping across countries that are mostly fully vaccinated.

Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) is becoming a real problem among the jabbed who are now flooding hospitals with vaccine-induced illnesses that are often wrongly blamed on the unvaccinated.

Andrews is one of the most tyrannical politicians in the world when it comes to pushing Fauci Flu fascism on people who just want to be left alone. His policies include mandatory injections as a condition of employment and other essential freedoms, including visiting family members or going to church.

Victoria has been in a perpetual state of lockdown for many months now, and during this time Andrews has been sending roves of troops to go “door-to-door” and mass-inject Victorians. This has produced a “90 percent” vaccination rate, the government claims.

“We think what’s going to happen is that a booster shot will be made available six months from your second dose,” announced Lieutenant General John Frewen, the head of Australia’s vaccine task force.

“So we’ll work the priority groups in the very first instance – aged and disability care, frontline workers, those sorts of areas.”

The latest news coverage about Chinese Virus injection tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.