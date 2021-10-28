Hefty fines await citizens and businesses in Western Australia if they fail to comply with state’s vaccine mandates

Individuals and businesses in Western Australia (WA) will have to pay thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply with the state’s vaccine mandates.

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.More than one million people in WA have to be fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of January next year because of new mandates that will affect at least three-quarters of the state’s workforce. The new directives from the Western Australian government are some of the most all-encompassing and ambitious of any Australian state.

Citizens of WA who refuse to comply will have to pay a fine of up to $20,000. Meanwhile, required businesses with unvaccinated staff will have to pay fines of up to $100,000.

According to the new requirements, industries with risks of community transmission include:

  • Accommodation, hotels and motels
  • Bakeries, groceries and supermarkets
  • Bars, cafes, pubs and restaurants
  • Childcare and schools
  • Construction
  • Critical infrastructures, such as utilities
  • Financial institutions
  • Freight, public and private transport
  • Hardware stores
  • Petrol stations
  • Post offices

Other sectors, such as government and media, are required to be fully vaccinated before they can resume work during lockdowns. (Related: Hundreds of police officers and health workers in Australia opt to resign rather than take COVID-19 vaccines.)

WA Premier Mark McGowan: Get vaccinated immediately

In a press release, WA Premier Mark McGowan advised citizens to get vaccinated immediately. “I want to make it abundantly clear that everyone who is eligible should get the COVID-19 vaccine now as we all need to be prepared for the event of community transmission or a lockdown,” said McGowan.

He added that citizens shouldn’t wait for the delta variant to enter WA before getting vaccinated, regardless if people actually want to get inoculated or not.

Western Australia is a little behind on vaccination uptake compared with other jurisdictions. McGowan and WA Vaccine Commander and Police Chief Chris Dawson have made it known that they are frustrated over the refusal of some residents to sign up for vaccination.

To date, 73.6 percent of children aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. While 55.5 percent are fully vaccinated, figures fall short of the government’s target of reaching 80 percent of the population fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Thousands protest against WA’s vaccine mandates

The McGowan government has also faced criticism for failing to announce a deadline for reopening interstate borders and for promising continued lockdowns amid community transmission even when 80 percent of the eligible population are already fully vaccinated.

Thousands of people from WA have turned up to protest against the draconian vaccine mandates. There have been three protests in September alone, with workers opting to lose their jobs instead of being coerced into getting vaccinated.

It’s unknown how the government will support the health industry once staff leave, especially since it is already facing a healthcare staff shortage crisis. Citizens have also voiced their dissatisfaction with McGowan’s leadership decisions, particularly after he insulted protestors by saying that they should “grow a brain.”

Health experts around the globe have spoken up against vaccination mandates. Martin Kulldorf, a Harvard public health researcher, warned that forcing citizens to get vaccinated would result in a “loss of public confidence.”

“Why do you have to force somebody to take the vaccine, if it’s so beneficial to you?’ That’s one rationale,” said Kulldorf.

Victoria to retain “vaccinated economy” for 2022

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the state’s “vaccinated economy” will remain in place for 2022.

This means that if you are unvaccinated, you can’t go to work or attend many events and workplaces in Victoria. He added that the unvaccinated also can’t enter bookshops, pubs and football matches until at least 2023.

“We will retain the vaccinated economy, all those requirements where you only get in if you are double vaccinated, and you can tap and verify that for everybody,” said Andrews.

In Victoria, most businesses and venues are required to check the vaccination status of all visitors and staff older than 16 before they can enter the premises. This directive was enforced on Oct. 22.

But in New South Wales (NSW), Victoria’s northern neighboring state, unvaccinated persons will be allowed the same freedoms as vaccinated citizens by Dec. 1. Proof of vaccination will also no longer be required in NSW by that time.

Go to MedicalTyranny.com for more information on oppressive vaccine mandates around the world.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com 1

TheEpochTimes.com 2

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.