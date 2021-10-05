Australian aboriginal dies six days after second dose of Pfizer vaccine, sending shock waves through the indigenous community

Pharmaceutical companies act like mafia thugs, deploying messages of GUILT and FEAR to coerce people into doing things to their body they wouldn’t normally do. Over 70 percent of Australian aboriginals aren’t afraid to refuse disastrous covid vaccines and live a normal life, free of fear. These indigenous people were marked as “priority groups” when the vaccines first came out.

From the start, governments worked hand-in-hand with pharmaceutical companies to pressure and shame indigenous people to line up and take the shots. Pharmaceutical reps are reportedly approaching elders in the Maningrida and Djarindjin nations to guilt them into vaccinating for the “benefit of their community.” One indigenous leader from the Waka Waka tribe was coerced into taking the Pfizer covid vaccine. He suffered “sudden death” just six days later, sending shock waves through the indigenous community.

A nefarious psychological operation is weakening and misleading people to their death

The pharmaceutical mafia were able to coerce Mr. Bevan Costello, a 65-year-old Wakka Wakka tribal elder. Believing that he was doing the right thing for his community, Mr. Costello lined up for his first covid shot in August. On September 9, he received a second dose of Pfizer mRNA at a pop-up event that was being promoted by ABC. Mr. Costello was interviewed by the network. He said many of his fellow Wakka Wakka tribe members were “hesitant” to take the shots because they did not understand the information and were misled by social media posts.

The Wakka Wakka aboriginal settlement is home to approximately 1,200 residents. As of September 9, 2021, only 4.6 percent of the community were considered “fully vaccinated.” Mr. Costello was recruited to promote the vaccines, so more of his tribe would follow along. In the interview with ABC, Mr. Costello said he got his confidence back after getting the second shot. This statement proves that people like Costello are psychologically abused and coerced into the protocol. When a person has no confidence to live unless they receive multiple vaccinations, that person is being tormented by a psychological system of control. Mr. Costello also told ABC that the vaccine would protect him because he was diabetic. He was made to believe that he would suffer if he got covid-19. He was made to believe there was nothing he could do to improve his immune system or ameliorate certain suffering.

Indigenous elder experiences “sudden death” six days after he was guilted into taking Pfizer vaccine

Sadly, six days after Mr. Costello took the second shot, he suddenly passed away. The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council posted on Facebook that Mr. Costello underwent “sudden death.” ABC called the sudden death a heart attack, with no mention of the vaccine, which is damaging to the cardiovascular system.

The community mourns Mr. Costello’s abrupt passing. He was a respected elder, an educator and a mentor who was tirelessly devoted to his community. As a pillar of his community, Mr. Costello represented the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders on the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council. He was also a founding member of Ration Shed Museum, which tells the history of Cherbourg. He worked with magistrates at the Murri Court to further their understanding of aboriginal culture.

His death will go down as an “unvaccinated death” because fourteen days had not passed since his second shot and therefore, he was not considered “fully vaccinated.” During this tragedy, all the current information on covid-19 vaccines causing blood clots and heart inflammation was considered “misinformation” and disregarded. However, if this “misinformation” was taken seriously, it could have saved his life. If he wasn’t guilted into the decision, he could have made a rational choice. If he knew about the risks to his heart at the time he took the vaccine, he might have made a different choice. His life could have been saved if the cardiovascular risks of the vaccine were taken seriously. Because informed consent is now replaced with psychological manipulation, guilt and fear, more people will inevitably become victims of this worldwide genocide.

