FDA admits covid injections from Pfizer, Moderna cause heart inflammation

In a rare move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to add a warning label to the mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both of which cause “rare” heart inflammation in children and young adults.

After many reports had already emerged from around the world determining the jabs to be unsafe, particularly for young men, the FDA is finally getting around to notifying Americans that they, too, could suffer myocarditis or pericarditis after getting injected.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) also determined that, yes, mRNA poisons are not exactly good for the hearts of young people and could cause them to suffer serious injury or death.

Still, both the FDA and the CDC insist that the benefits of these injections far outweigh the risks, which is why they are still encouraging otherwise healthy young people to roll up their sleeves and help “save lives.”

The CDC claims that even if a young person develops heart inflammation post-injection, the chances of recovery are pretty high so it is all worth it in the end, according to the agency.

“We strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization to get vaccinated,” reads an additional memo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and an associated group of doctors and public health officials.

The likelihood of suffering heart inflammation from the jabs is “extremely rare,” the agency insists alongside both the FDA and the CDC.

FDA, CDC and HHS quietly warn doctors to be on the lookout for heart inflammation symptoms

At the same time, all of these agencies are quietly telling physicians across the country to pay close attention to patients after injecting them to look for signs of myocarditis or pericarditis. The FDA is said to be launching an “awareness” campaign to ensure that doctors remain informed about the risk.

The news comes as health “authorities” are already loudly drumming up fear about the latest Chinese Virus variant, known as “Delta,” which they insist is on the move because not enough people are getting injected.

While fake “president” Joe Biden had hoped to “inoculate” at least 70 percent of people living in the United States by the Fourth of July, it is obvious that he will come nowhere close to achieving that goal.

Barely half of the country, if that, has received at least one dose of the shot, which is why many states are concocting gimmicks like vaccine “lotteries” and free beer to try to bribe and manipulate people into complying.

Because the government loves us all so much and wants us to be healthy – that was sarcasm, by the way – the push is on to plunge these needles into people’s arms at “warp speed” using any means necessary to achieve the government’s final solution.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vehemently deny that their injections are harming young people, with the former claiming that the massively higher rate of heart inflammation cases now being seen is completely “normal.”

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which only captures maybe one percent of all vaccine injuries, has currently logged some 347 observed cases of heart inflammation just in young men between the ages of 12 and 24.

“A good friend who had the double jab from Moderna back in January (he’s a health care worker and was forced to take the shot) got his blood tested and has half the normal number of platelets,” a commenter of ours wrote.

“The doctor ignored this and said it was a lab error – without even checking with lab.”

More related news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

