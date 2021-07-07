Health authorities in the US receive over 800 reports of heart inflammation after coronavirus vaccination

Federal authorities have received over 800 reports of heart inflammation incidents among people who received Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, a health official reported early this month.

Reports of pericarditis and myocarditis were submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the national vaccine safety monitoring system that collects reports of adverse events after vaccination.

Most of the heart inflammation cases involved people who recently received their first or second doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines. Both of these vaccines utilize mRNA technology. (Related: CORRUPTION: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines instruct your cells to CLOG YOUR BLOOD with protein prions that inflame the heart while suffocating the brain.)

Most heart inflammation cases occur in young men

Of the reported incidents of myocarditis or pericarditis linked to COVID-19 vaccination, 475 occurred in people who were 30-years-old or younger. Of these, 275 were people between the ages of 16 and 24.

The median age of individuals who developed heart inflammation after the second dose was 24. Just under 80 percent occurred in men who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine two to three days before the onset of heart inflammation. Slightly more people experienced heart inflammation after their second dose of the vaccine, according to the Vaccine Safety Datalink, a CDC database for studying vaccine adverse effects.

As of May 31, 81 percent of the more than 800 patients who were hospitalized due to vaccine-related heart inflammation have fully recovered. Fifteen people remain hospitalized, while three require intensive care.

The cases were reported during a presentation prepared by an advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 31. During the presentation, it was made clear that researchers expected only between 10 and 102 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis.

“We clearly have an imbalance there,” said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Immunization Safety Office. He declared this in a different meeting between the FDA and the CDC where they discussed safety issues surrounding the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children as young as six months old.

Health authorities were quick to point out that anybody can submit reports through VAERS. But they have also managed to verify at least 226 of the 475 heart inflammation reports involving people 30-years-old or younger.

Listen to this special Situation Update breaking news episode of the Health Ranger Report, a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he talks about how nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines circulate throughout the body, including in the heart, brain and liver.

Pharma companies and health officials in denial that heart inflammation is significant

Pfizer has admitted to the existence of heart inflammation cases linked to its COVID vaccine. The pharmaceutical giant did not dispute the CDC’s assessment that there are more heart inflammation cases than what would have been considered normal. However, the company was quick to point out that the number of reports is small given the number of doses administered.

“It is important to understand that a careful assessment of the reports is ongoing and it has not been concluded that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines cause myocarditis or pericarditis,” the company said in a statement.

Moderna released a similar statement saying it has not established a causal association between myocarditis or pericarditis and its own COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech company also said it is actively working with federal health agencies to conduct its own investigation. Meanwhile, the CDC is conducting a joint investigation with the FDA.

“We still don’t know whether this is truly related to the vaccine,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. He said that the agency has only received reports on a “handful” of cases, which were “very mild, lasting a day or two.”

According to some health experts, the discovery of new adverse effects once a vaccine or a drug has been administered to the general population is a common occurrence. They argued that the risk of experiencing myocarditis or pericarditis is negligible when compared with the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Despite the CDC and the FDA’s stance, individuals within both agencies have begun raising concerns about the safety of coronavirus vaccines. Some even believe more studies need to be conducted before administering the vaccines to children.

Dr. Cody Meissner, a member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, said he is concerned about heart issues. During a panel discussion with CDC and FDA officials on Thursday, June 10, he asked whether the heart inflammation will result in arrhythmia or scarring of the muscular tissue.

“I think that’s unlikely but we don’t know that,” said Meissner. “So, before we start vaccinating millions of adolescents and children, it’s so important to find out what the consequences are.”

Learn more about the adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

