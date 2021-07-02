WORST “SIDE EFFECT” EVER: Heart inflammation happening all over the world due to blood clotting caused by covid-19 vaccines

In order to understand why so many people around the globe, including healthy young people, are suddenly suffering from inflamed hearts just after being vaccinated for Covid-19, we have to zero in on the source of this dangerous inflammation. When blood clots form in deep veins, it’s called deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and this can occur if something damages the blood vessel lining or makes the blood clot more easily. After this happens once, usually more blood clots are on the way. Most medical doctors in America are completely “stumped” and can’t figure out what causes blood clots. They could easily start by examining blood vessels for mRNA-produced “proteins” that the vaccines, through cell re-education, are spreading throughout the body of the recently Covid-vaccinated victims.

We can now understand, thanks to Covid-vaccine scientists who recently blew the whistle, that a higher-than-usual blood clot risk exists for these cases of inflammation of the heart, as it’s over-worked to push blood past all these “road blocks” of proteins, prions and disease-mimicking fragments floating around in the blood channels, sticking to inner walls of vessels, causing damage and severe inflammation.

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines instruct your cells to produce unlimited proteins and prions that clog the blood and CAUSE heart inflammation

There’s a combination of inflammation and coagulation occurring in the vessels that triggers venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is why all the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers skipped clinical trials and got “emergency use authorization” for the shots, because they are considered by the FDA and CDC as “medical experiments,” and this is still going on right now. It’s one huge medical experiment that causes blood clots, heart inflammation and death, but all the MDs are just baffled and discombobulated.

What a mystery, huh? Couldn’t be the untested, unsafe, prion-creating China Flu jabs, now could it? No person or entity is ever allowed to even ask that question in America.

The MDs and virologists will all still cast blame on anything but the vaccines, including autoimmune disorders like Crohn’s or Lupus. Soon they’ll be blaming the “Delta Variant” of Covid instead of blaming the vaccines.

Your blood, if you’ve been Covid-19 mRNA inoculated, is now slowly clogging and coagulation to try to “defend” itself from the proteins your own cells are now creating – ones that mimic deadly virus strains of China Flu. Your blood that flows past these clots can also add to the clot, making the clots bigger and more dangerous, compounding the coagulation factor. Then inflammation increases and the chance of a heart attack skyrockets.

The answer to the confounding “mystery” of heart inflammation right after Covid-19 vaccination

This is the answer to the “mystery” of why perfectly healthy young adults, all around the world, suffer heart inflammation within days of being Covid-19 ‘vaccinated’. Even the protein payload in the non-mRNA vaccines can cause inflammation and clotting, so none of the “vaxxers” are safe. The CDC lied, again.

Of course the heart is inflamed if major veins are clogged up with virus-mimicking proteins that stick together and to the inner walls of the blood vessels. Of course the entire human body is suffering from massive inflammation when the immune system recognizes it’s under CONSTANT attack by an army of mutated virus-looking fragments.

S.D. Wells

