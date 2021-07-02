WORST “SIDE EFFECT” EVER: Heart inflammation happening all over the world due to blood clotting caused by covid-19 vaccines

In order to understand why so many people around the globe, including healthy young people, are suddenly suffering from inflamed hearts just after being vaccinated for Covid-19, we have to zero in on the source of this dangerous inflammation. When blood clots form in deep veins, it’s called deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and this can occur if something damages the blood vessel lining or makes the blood clot more easily. After this happens once, usually more blood clots are on the way. Most medical doctors in America are completely “stumped” and can’t figure out what causes blood clots. They could easily start by examining blood vessels for mRNA-produced “proteins” that the vaccines, through cell re-education, are spreading throughout the body of the recently Covid-vaccinated victims.

We can now understand, thanks to Covid-vaccine scientists who recently blew the whistle, that a higher-than-usual blood clot risk exists for these cases of inflammation of the heart, as it’s over-worked to push blood past all these “road blocks” of proteins, prions and disease-mimicking fragments floating around in the blood channels, sticking to inner walls of vessels, causing damage and severe inflammation.

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines instruct your cells to produce unlimited proteins and prions that clog the blood and CAUSE heart inflammation

There's a combination of inflammation and coagulation occurring in the vessels that triggers venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is why all the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers skipped clinical trials and got "emergency use authorization" for the shots, because they are considered by the FDA and CDC as "medical experiments," and this is still going on right now. It's one huge medical experiment that causes blood clots, heart inflammation and death, but all the MDs are just baffled and discombobulated.

What a mystery, huh? Couldn’t be the untested, unsafe, prion-creating China Flu jabs, now could it? No person or entity is ever allowed to even ask that question in America.

The MDs and virologists will all still cast blame on anything but the vaccines, including autoimmune disorders like Crohn’s or Lupus. Soon they’ll be blaming the “Delta Variant” of Covid instead of blaming the vaccines.

Your blood, if you’ve been Covid-19 mRNA inoculated, is now slowly clogging and coagulation to try to “defend” itself from the proteins your own cells are now creating – ones that mimic deadly virus strains of China Flu. Your blood that flows past these clots can also add to the clot, making the clots bigger and more dangerous, compounding the coagulation factor. Then inflammation increases and the chance of a heart attack skyrockets.

The answer to the confounding “mystery” of heart inflammation right after Covid-19 vaccination

This is the answer to the “mystery” of why perfectly healthy young adults, all around the world, suffer heart inflammation within days of being Covid-19 ‘vaccinated’. Even the protein payload in the non-mRNA vaccines can cause inflammation and clotting, so none of the “vaxxers” are safe. The CDC lied, again.

Of course the heart is inflamed if major veins are clogged up with virus-mimicking proteins that stick together and to the inner walls of the blood vessels. Of course the entire human body is suffering from massive inflammation when the immune system recognizes it’s under CONSTANT attack by an army of mutated virus-looking fragments.

Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a toxic Covid jab or two and you are experiencing side effects, blood clots or other adverse events. Then tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Also visit Visit PharmaDeathClock for more information and validated statistics about the tragedies along the Allopathic “train” on which 200 million Americans ride.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

