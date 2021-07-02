Here we go again: Los Angeles says even vaccinated should mask up to protect against covid “delta” variant

As predicted, the government is trying to resurrect mask mandates in response to the new alleged “delta variant” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which is spreading rapidly among the “vaccinated.”

In Los Angeles County, for instance, the Department of Public Health is once again “recommending” that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, put on a face covering whenever venturing indoors.

“As Delta Variant Circulates, Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors as a Precaution – 3 New Deaths and 259 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County,” a tweet from LA Public Health reads.

Failing to indicate the vaccination status of the “3 New Deaths,” LA Public Health is advising everyone, regardless of immune status and health condition, to block their normal breathing of oxygen when inside “grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status.”

“Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits,” the bureaucracy went on to fearmonger.

LA Public Health lies about covid injections, says they keep people “well protected” against “delta variant”

Completely defying the latest science, LA Public Health further contends that getting injected for Chinese Germs would “appear” to provide protection “from infections with Delta variants.”

There is, of course, zero evidence to back this, and plenty that shows Chinese Virus shots actually increase the risk of infection and death. Even so, LA Public Health is hoping that residents will just let the bureaucrats do their thinking for them and mindlessly obey all orders.

Of the more than 10 million people who live in LA County, a mere 123 of them have supposedly tested “positive” for the “covid variant,” which is enough for local government officials to want to reimpose lockdowns, mask everyone back up, and create hell on earth for everyone who is not a member of the Branch Covidian cult.

“While COVID-19 vaccine provides very effective protection, preventing hospitalizations and deaths against the Delta variant, the strain is proving to be more transmissible and is expected to become more prevalent,” lied LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“Mask wearing remains an effective tool for reducing transmission, especially indoors where the virus may be easily spread through inhalation of aerosols emitted by an infected person.”

While wearing a mask is no longer mandated in LA County, it is only a matter of time before the powers that be make their move by trying to force everyone back into masked isolation while concocting more “vaccines” at “warp speed” that will be rushed to market under emergency use authorization (EUA).

It is all so predictable at this point that it is difficult to imagine that anyone would fall for it a second time. Then again, we do live in an idiocracy of epic proportions – a society so dumbed down and addled with brain-damaging chemicals and demonic influence that virtually anything is possible if a government “authority” of the right political persuasion says it needs to be done for our collective “safety.”

If they got away with it the first time, then you can almost be sure they will get away with it a second time.

The latest mainstream media fake news about the “delta variant,” Wuhan Flu shots, and other plandemic nonsense can be found at Deception.news.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

