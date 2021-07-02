A NEW LOW: Make-A-DEATH-Wish Foundation says it will only help terminally ill children whose families are “vaccinated” for covid

Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been giving terminally ill children the chance to live their dreams before they die. The rules have changed due to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), however, as “vaccination” will now be a requirement in order to participate.

According to a recent announcement from Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Richard Davis, the only sick children who are now allowed to participate in the program are those whose entire families agree to get injected for the Chinese Virus.

While the “non-profit charity” will not be checking vaccine cards as proof – because that would be illegal – it is requiring participants to sign a form basically stating that they got jabbed and that they understand the “risks” of not getting jabbed.

“All Wish participants, including your Wish kid and any siblings, will need to be two weeks past completion of either a one-dose or a two-dose vaccine,” Davis is heard stating in the video.

Actor Rob Schneider has already reportedly cut ties with Make-A-Wish over the new rules. Many also took to Twitter to protest the announcement, which amounts to medical fascism.

“This is literally a new low for humanity,” one wrote. “Terminally ill children will not be granted a wish … from the make a wish foundation … unless … you guessed it … they’re fully vaccinated.”

Will sick children who can’t tolerate vaccines be forced to die early in order to have wishes fulfilled?

The sick joke of all this is that many of the children who participate in Make-A-Wish are vaccine-damaged or have medical conditions that prevent them from safely taking this or any other vaccine.

Will these immuno-compromised children and their families be strong-armed into taking a jab that could kill them in order to participate in the program? How is this not a form of medical violence against the less fortunate?

“A two-tier form of discrimination which treats the unvaccinated as second-class citizens is already underway in the form of vaccine passports, but to deny critically ill children support because they haven’t taken the jab is particularly cruel,” reports Zero Hedge.

Another major problem with Make-A-Wish’s new policy is that it goes against the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which does not recommend Chinese Virus injections for children under the age of 12.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also indicated that “the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.”

Davis claims that Make-A-Wish consulted with “doctors and medical professionals throughout the National Medical Advisory Council” before issuing its own guidelines recommending that all people of any age, including the gravely ill, take a Wuhan Flu shot before being granted a wish.

It would appear as though Davis and Make-A-Wish are making up their own rules because he and his colleagues personally like the jab and feel as though everyone should get it regardless of their unique needs and situation.

What would happen if a Make-A-Wish child and his or her family wished that they did not have to get a Chinese Flu injection in order to go skydiving or take that end-of-life trip to Disney World? Would Make-A-Wish tell them no because they failed to do their part to stay “safe?”

“Make-A-Wish will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated?!” tweeted Schneider in disgust.

“While it has been an honor to work with this foundation over the years, if this policy of discrimination of children is true? I will never work with them again. Ever.”

Ethan Huff

