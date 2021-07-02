A NEW LOW: Make-A-DEATH-Wish Foundation says it will only help terminally ill children whose families are “vaccinated” for covid

Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been giving terminally ill children the chance to live their dreams before they die. The rules have changed due to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), however, as “vaccination” will now be a requirement in order to participate.

According to a recent announcement from Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Richard Davis, the only sick children who are now allowed to participate in the program are those whose entire families agree to get injected for the Chinese Virus.

VeganSafe B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.While the “non-profit charity” will not be checking vaccine cards as proof – because that would be illegal – it is requiring participants to sign a form basically stating that they got jabbed and that they understand the “risks” of not getting jabbed.

“All Wish participants, including your Wish kid and any siblings, will need to be two weeks past completion of either a one-dose or a two-dose vaccine,” Davis is heard stating in the video.

Actor Rob Schneider has already reportedly cut ties with Make-A-Wish over the new rules. Many also took to Twitter to protest the announcement, which amounts to medical fascism.

“This is literally a new low for humanity,” one wrote. “Terminally ill children will not be granted a wish … from the make a wish foundation … unless … you guessed it … they’re fully vaccinated.”

Will sick children who can’t tolerate vaccines be forced to die early in order to have wishes fulfilled?

The sick joke of all this is that many of the children who participate in Make-A-Wish are vaccine-damaged or have medical conditions that prevent them from safely taking this or any other vaccine.

Will these immuno-compromised children and their families be strong-armed into taking a jab that could kill them in order to participate in the program? How is this not a form of medical violence against the less fortunate?

“A two-tier form of discrimination which treats the unvaccinated as second-class citizens is already underway in the form of vaccine passports, but to deny critically ill children support because they haven’t taken the jab is particularly cruel,” reports Zero Hedge.

Another major problem with Make-A-Wish’s new policy is that it goes against the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which does not recommend Chinese Virus injections for children under the age of 12.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also indicated that “the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is suitable for use by people aged 12 years and above.”

Davis claims that Make-A-Wish consulted with “doctors and medical professionals throughout the National Medical Advisory Council” before issuing its own guidelines recommending that all people of any age, including the gravely ill, take a Wuhan Flu shot before being granted a wish.

It would appear as though Davis and Make-A-Wish are making up their own rules because he and his colleagues personally like the jab and feel as though everyone should get it regardless of their unique needs and situation.

What would happen if a Make-A-Wish child and his or her family wished that they did not have to get a Chinese Flu injection in order to go skydiving or take that end-of-life trip to Disney World? Would Make-A-Wish tell them no because they failed to do their part to stay “safe?”

“Make-A-Wish will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated?!” tweeted Schneider in disgust.

“While it has been an honor to work with this foundation over the years, if this policy of discrimination of children is true? I will never work with them again. Ever.”

More related news about Chinese Virus injection oppression can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.