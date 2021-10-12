Hundreds of police officers and health workers in Australia opt to resign rather than take COVID-19 vaccines

Hundreds of police officers and health workers in Australia have resigned due to vaccine mandates issued in two states.

Across the globe, governments have tried many measures to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Some insist on vaccine mandates that continue to encroach on every citizen’s right to health freedom.

Health workers in NSW and police officers in Queensland quit

On Oct. 6, local media reported that health workers from New South Wales (NSW) and police officers in Queensland have resigned because of coronavirus vaccine mandates.

An estimated 136 health workers in NSW and an unknown number of police officers in Queensland have quit their jobs due to vaccine mandates on the their workplace. (Related: Almost 75% of unvaccinated workers to quit if companies make vaccines required – survey.)

It was earlier announced that health workers in NSW should get at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 30. Since then, 1,200 workers have been idled and put on paid leave, which will expire after two weeks.

The health union isn’t surprised, even claiming that the loss of employees is “negligible” compared to at least 140,000 employees in the state’s health sector. The government also expects more resignations.

The resignations of NSW health workers have taken place while the state is trying to recruit nurses from interstate and overseas to prepare for what authorities believe may be a peak in coronavirus cases that require hospitalizations this October.

Some NSW regional hospitals are also offering applicants travel and pay incentives. According to reports, the state’s health department is in discussions with the commonwealth about expediting the credentialing of overseas qualifications to hire foreign nurses, particularly intensive care and emergency department nurses who are in demand due to the pandemic.

According to the NSW government’s website, a health care worker should have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine before they can work. Starting Nov. 30, a health care worker must have had at least two doses of a vaccine, unless they have a medical contraindication certificate in a form approved by NSW Health.

Police officers face disciplinary actions for not getting vaccinated

In Queensland, police officers have also resigned because of the Oct. 4 deadline for officers to have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

According to Steve Gollschewski, the state’s deputy commissioner, on Oct. 5 the total number of those who resigned might be fewer than 100 out of the state’s 15,000 police officers. While the total figure changes on a daily basis, Gollschewski says the “numbers are low.”

He notes that it’s expected that some officers will refuse vaccination and that the state will be dealing with those who refuse to get inoculated.

Gollschewski refuses to reveal the total number of officers who resigned, but insists that it is just “a handful per district across the state.” He says that a more accurate number may be available within the end of the week.

In a statement released on Oct. 4, the Queensland Police Service (QPS) announced that it is checking to see who among its members are refusing to get vaccinated.

QPS has said that those who don’t want to get vaccinated “may need to face disciplinary action” if they don’t have an approved exemption. Starting in October, officers who refuse inoculation without an exemption “will be suspended from duty with pay with a seven-day Notice to Show Cause process commenced,” it says.

Meanwhile, a group of seven officers led a legal challenge against Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll over the vaccine mandate in the Supreme Court early in October.

The officers, who are currently on stress leave, have won the challenge, granting them a 12-day delay to the mandate. Despite the win, the seven officers still need further exemptions to continue their professions.

On Oct. 4, Australian workers joined a strike against mandatory vaccinations in dozens of cities across Australia as deadlines loom for workers in various sectors. Protesters include airline staff, construction workers, health care workers, firefighters, miners, nurses, paramedics, police, truck drivers and teachers.

Australians continue to resist lockdowns and vaccine mandates with the help of organizations like National Education United and Reignite Democracy Australia. Citizens also use Telegram groups to coordinate and share their efforts and resources, with like-minded individuals sending letters, signing petitions, launching lawsuits and organizing peaceful demonstrations to fight for their right to health freedom.

Visit HealthFreedom.news to learn how other countries are fighting back against oppressive coronavirus mandates.

Zoey Sky

