Colorado’s LGBT Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order allowing hospitals to turn away unvaccinated patients

Unvaccinated Coloradans who require medical care can now be legally turned away by hospital staff, thanks to a new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis.

The far-left homosexual said unvaccinated people are “overwhelming hospitals” with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), necessitating that care be rationed only to those who took the jabs.

“If you are unvaccinated, a regular trip to the grocery store, a night out to dinner are more dangerous than they have been at any point during this pandemic,” Polis announced. “The delta variant is brutally effective at seeking out the unvaccinated, like a laser-guided missile.” (Related: Colorado health care system refuses to operate on unvaccinated individuals.)

Polis insisted that unvaccinated people with “severe COVID-19” are responsible for causing hospitals across the state to reach “over 90 percent capacity.” More than 80 percent of Coloradans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The executive order clearly delineates how medical providers can discriminate against the unvaccinated, and reads as follows:

“Pursuant to the authority vested in the Governor of the State of Colorado and, in particular, pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the Colorado Constitution and the relevant portions of the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701, et seq., including C.R.S. § 24-33.5-704.5(1)(e)(II), I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, hereby issue this Executive Order authorizing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer or cease the admission of patients to respond to the current disaster emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado.”

Branch Covidians are destroying America, one lost freedom at a time

This ruling by Polis is based on faulty data “inflated” and “skewed” by the Branch Covidians to make things seem much worse than they actually are.

The virus, for all intents and purposes, would have been long gone had Donald Trump never introduced his “Operation Warp Speed” injections in the first place. Now, thanks to Trump’s contributions to the plandemic, medical fascism is spreading like wildfire in Colorado and elsewhere.

At Colorado State University, for instance, students are being threatened with arrest if they are caught stepping foot on campus while unvaccinated.

“My administration, along with other state, local and federal authorities, has taken a wide array of actions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, prevent further spread, and protect against overwhelming our health care resources,” Polis said, once again blaming the unvaccinated for the latest wave of illnesses despite providing no proof to back his claim.

“Despite significant progress, there has been an increase in covid-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant and the 20 percent of Coloradans who have yet to get the highly effective, safe vaccine.”

Polis went on to slander the unvaccinated by falsely blaming them for hospital overload and other problems that – based on real-life science – are clearly being caused by the fully vaccinated.

“Colorado would be a rather conservative state if not for the steady growth of the Denver Metro/Front Range,” wrote one Natural News commenter, speculating as to how Colorado got to be this bad in terms of embracing and tolerating Branch Covidian tyranny.

“This same thing is going on in most locations across the nation. Want to stop the infestation? Put up large walls with no exits around all those large urban centers.” the commenter added.

Get the latest news related to medical tyranny at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Lifezette.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts