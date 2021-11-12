Excess deaths from COVID-19 vaccines log 30% increase compared to pre-pandemic average

Rising mortality in many countries despite the fast rollout of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines points to a link between infections and the vaccines, suggesting that vaccinations come as a part of the depopulation agenda.

While evidence remains circumstantial, it is compelling all the same. For instance, rising mortality rates can be seen in many countries that launched mass vaccination campaigns in the past year. Scotland's public health daily dashboard showed that its weekly excess deaths logged a 30 percent increase on the five-year pre-pandemic average. Even excluding COVID-19 deaths, they are still almost 20 percent above normal.

The same thing can be seen in many of the countries that launched their own vaccination campaigns, including Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Israel.

What’s more disturbing is that the vaccines particularly target the young. An adverse event database for the World Health Organization recorded over 41 percent of the 2.4 million vaccine injuries reported to be among those people under the age of 44.

Whenever mass vaccinations took place, mortality has also risen, mostly from heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, circulatory diseases or neurological issues. These are the same vaccine-induced ailments that physicians and scientists warned about the COVID-19 vaccines. Cerebrovascular, cardiac and circulatory ailments did not suddenly appear in 2021.

Simply put, vaccines are increasing fatalities and not reducing them. They are also perpetuating the crisis, not ending it. Moreover, more people died this year of the COVID-19 than in 2020. According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID killed over 353,000 people in the United States in 2020, but the number has increased to 390,000 in 2021.

Risks outweigh benefits of COVID-19 vaccines

Norman Fenton, professor of Risk Information Management at Queen Mary University of London, sifted through the government’s statistics to see if he could “determine the overall risk-benefit of COVID-19 vaccines.” He compared the all-cause mortality rates between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in each age group.

“If COVID is as dangerous as claimed and if the vaccine is as effective as claimed, we should by now have seen many more COVID-related deaths among the unvaccinated than the vaccinated. If the vaccine is as safe as claimed, then there should have been very few more deaths from causes unrelated to COVID among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. So, the count of all-cause deaths should be higher among the unvaccinated than the vaccinated, confirming that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks,” he said.

What he found was the opposite. He saw that all-cause mortality is higher among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In contrast, countries with a lot of viral spread saw much less damaging effects of the vaccine.

No matter how they try to explain it, the spike protein in the vaccine erodes the body’s vital infrastructure, weakening the vascular system and killing healthy cells. The knock-on effects of this attack can be any of the ailments that evolve from a pathogen-ravaged system and can include cardiac arrest, stroke, pulmonary embolism, autoimmunity and others. (Related: Whistleblower: Pfizer and research partner falsified COVID-19 vaccine trials data.)

The one thing that millions of people have in common since the abnormal death rates soared against the expected average is the number of people that have been given experimental shots, which have no long-term safety data.

The official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed that the consequences of mass experimental vaccination showed a shockingly steep rise in the number of deaths due to abnormal unidentified causes.

This is consistent with the many stories from nurses and healthcare workers reporting about patients presenting “oddball” symptoms that elude traditional diagnosis. This should not be surprising as the spike proteins in the vaccines can attack the vascular system and create a deluge of more cardiovascular, neurological and immunological diseases.

Get more updates about the COVID-19 vaccines at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

