Oregon senators sue CDC, FDA for lying about covid deaths

Two state senators from Oregon have had enough of all the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lies coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum have jointly filed a formal petition for a federal grand jury investigation into the two federal agency, which they have shown with proof are lying about the death count from the Chinese Virus.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.Included in the official letter are eight exhibits and 20 references for evidentiary materials showing that a full formal investigation is needed to hold the CDC and the FDA accountable for willful misconduct throughout the plandemic.

Back in March 2020, for instance, the CDC abruptly changed how death certificates are recorded to basically tag any death from any cause as a “covid death.” This is fully outlined in a study that was published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy, and The Law.

In doing this, the CDC, a private corporation posing as a public health agency, circumvented federal laws and proceeded to hyperinflate the covid death count. This paved the way for what The Defender describes as “an avalanche of data degradation and destructive public health policies.”

Thatcher and Linthicum have been working on their letter and petition for the past nine months with the help of scientific, legal and public policy experts. Their goal is to right all of the tyranny that has been unleashed on the masses in the name of fighting a “pandemic.”

“What we have learned is worthy of independent State and / or Special Federal Grand Jury Investigation from our vantage point as elected state policy makers,” their letter states.

“Pursuant to 18 U.S. Code § 3332 – Powers and Duties and the case law cited within the Formal Grand Jury Petition, we respectfully request that the petition and preliminary supportive documentation be presented to the members of the grand jury we are petitioning for immediate deliberation.”

Wanting to be free from medical tyranny is not a partisan issue

Things are especially bad in Oregon, which was recently plunged back into mask tyranny with an indoor and outdoor face covering requirement. Oregon also helped lead the way in keeping people locked down in solitary confinement for the longest possible period of time.

Public trust in the government to make sound policy, consequently, has plunged to “an all-time low,” they claim.

“The peoples’ trust in their ability to participate in their own governance and be heard by their elected officials is perhaps the most essential element for a thriving free and healthy society,” the letter goes on to state.

“As elected officials it is our sworn duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of Oregon, the tenets of Informed Consent, and honor our legal obligation to comply with 18 U.S. Code § 4 – Misprision of felony. We are fulfilling our duty by calling for a Special Federal Grand Jury Investigation, or at the very least an independent state district-led grand jury investigation convened by a judge, into the issues and evidentiary materials presented.”

Thus far, some 62,200 signatures-and-counting have been gathered across the state of Oregon. As more Oregonians learn about the letter and its intent, that number is expected to rise dramatically.

Back in February, the group Stand for Health Freedom launched its own public petition asking U.S. Attorneys to convene a Grand Jury investigation into both the CDC and the FDA over the horrific way they responded to the advent of the Wuhan Flu.

The latest news coverage about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny and the growing fight against it can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

StandForHealthFreedom.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.