Oregon senators sue CDC, FDA for lying about covid deaths

Two state senators from Oregon have had enough of all the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lies coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum have jointly filed a formal petition for a federal grand jury investigation into the two federal agency, which they have shown with proof are lying about the death count from the Chinese Virus.

Included in the official letter are eight exhibits and 20 references for evidentiary materials showing that a full formal investigation is needed to hold the CDC and the FDA accountable for willful misconduct throughout the plandemic.

Back in March 2020, for instance, the CDC abruptly changed how death certificates are recorded to basically tag any death from any cause as a “covid death.” This is fully outlined in a study that was published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy, and The Law.

In doing this, the CDC, a private corporation posing as a public health agency, circumvented federal laws and proceeded to hyperinflate the covid death count. This paved the way for what The Defender describes as “an avalanche of data degradation and destructive public health policies.”

Thatcher and Linthicum have been working on their letter and petition for the past nine months with the help of scientific, legal and public policy experts. Their goal is to right all of the tyranny that has been unleashed on the masses in the name of fighting a “pandemic.”

“What we have learned is worthy of independent State and / or Special Federal Grand Jury Investigation from our vantage point as elected state policy makers,” their letter states.

“Pursuant to 18 U.S. Code § 3332 – Powers and Duties and the case law cited within the Formal Grand Jury Petition, we respectfully request that the petition and preliminary supportive documentation be presented to the members of the grand jury we are petitioning for immediate deliberation.”

Wanting to be free from medical tyranny is not a partisan issue

Things are especially bad in Oregon, which was recently plunged back into mask tyranny with an indoor and outdoor face covering requirement. Oregon also helped lead the way in keeping people locked down in solitary confinement for the longest possible period of time.

Public trust in the government to make sound policy, consequently, has plunged to “an all-time low,” they claim.

“The peoples’ trust in their ability to participate in their own governance and be heard by their elected officials is perhaps the most essential element for a thriving free and healthy society,” the letter goes on to state.

“As elected officials it is our sworn duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of Oregon, the tenets of Informed Consent, and honor our legal obligation to comply with 18 U.S. Code § 4 – Misprision of felony. We are fulfilling our duty by calling for a Special Federal Grand Jury Investigation, or at the very least an independent state district-led grand jury investigation convened by a judge, into the issues and evidentiary materials presented.”

Thus far, some 62,200 signatures-and-counting have been gathered across the state of Oregon. As more Oregonians learn about the letter and its intent, that number is expected to rise dramatically.

Back in February, the group Stand for Health Freedom launched its own public petition asking U.S. Attorneys to convene a Grand Jury investigation into both the CDC and the FDA over the horrific way they responded to the advent of the Wuhan Flu.

The latest news coverage about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny and the growing fight against it can be found at Fascism.news.

