Salad vaccines? Mad scientists want to grow mRNA covid “vaccines” in genetically modified lettuce, so you can EAT spike protein bioweapons as required by government

If people continue to refuse the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” needles, then Big Pharma is going to start growing the vaccinations in our food.

The next potential phase of the plandemicinvolves genetically modifying (GMO) lettuce to grow its own mRNA chemicals right in the leaves. That way, whenever a person eats a salad, he or she will get “vaccinated” without even knowing it.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” announced Prof. Juan Pablo Giraldo, who works within the Department of Botany and Plant Science at the University of California, Riverside.

Using a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the project involves splicing mRNA gene modifiers into lettuce leaves, which upon consumption deliver those chemicals to human cells much like an injection.

“We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,” Giraldo added about the research, which is being conducted in partnership with several other research universities.

“Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it.”

Will disguising covid vaccines as “food” really convince more people to comply?

If the scheme is a success, then soon people everywhere could be growing their own covid vaccines right in their backyards or greenhouses. Lettuce sold at the grocery store might also become a “drug,” though it is unlikely that it would be labeled as such.

“If this works, it could mean that plants could produce as much mRNA as a traditional vaccine injection,” explains Mac Slavo from SHTFplan.com.

“The real question is whether these plants will be marked as ‘GMO’ because they obviously will be if they contain mRNA, which as we’ve explained is just single-strand DNA and genetic material. Will we even be told we are taking the ‘vaccine’ we don’t want?”

The thing is, everyone who wants to get injected for covid already has. Everyone else is just saying no, and yet the mad scientists want to trick the “unvaccinated” into getting vaccinated through the foods they eat.

By transforming the vaccines into what appears to be “food,” the apparent goal is to make getting vaccinated more appealing to those who are “hesitant.” It might work, but it probably will not because those refusing the jabs tend to be on the smarter end of the spectrum.

Disguising covid vaccines as salad might work on the braindead, but it is unlikely to work on people who have already done their homework and decided that permanently modifying their genome is not for them.

“This is psychotic,” Slavo adds to the conversation.

“Newsflash to the ruling class: Your precious shot has been out for well over 6 months now. The lemmings who want it have gotten it. The harder you push, the quicker this is going to wake up the sleeping masses. And, to make matters worse, they are now admitting that ‘nanotechnology’ will need to be used.”

As if the jabs were not already bad enough, lettuce vaccines aim to trick even more human being into becoming GMO cyborgs. It is like something straight from a sci-fi movie, except it is now happening in real life.

“Our idea is to repurpose naturally occurring nanoparticles, namely plant viruses, for gene delivery to plants,” says Prof. Nicole Steinmetz, a nanoengineering specialist from the University of California San Diego.

“Some engineering goes into this to make the nanoparticles go to the chloroplasts and also to render them non-infectious toward the plants.”

To keep up with the latest mad science coming out of Branch Covidian land, be sure to check out Twisted.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SHTFplan.com

DrEddyMD.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.