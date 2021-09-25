Government whistleblowers break wide open a federal conspiracy to suppress injury and death from COVID-19 vaccines

According to whistleblowers from the Department of Health and Human Services, there is a federal conspiracy to suppress widespread injury and death caused by the experimental covid-19 vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created a set of deceptive coding rules that hospitals must follow. These rules allow doctors to mis-classify severe illness and death in the recently vaccinated, coding it instead as an unvaccinated covid case or an unvaccinated covid death.

In the past eight months, over six hundred thousand medical emergencies and over fourteen thousand deaths have been documented by the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Most of these injuries occur within the first two weeks after vaccination. The CDC rules classify almost all of these issues as unvaccinated covid cases and deaths because a patient is not considered “fully vaccinated” under the CDCs rules until fourteen days after their second dose. By obscuring hospital data in this manner, the CDC can falsely advertise deaths, using the data as propaganda to claim that the unvaccinated are causing a health crisis, when the medical system is actually being engineered to cover up all the deaths and injuries caused by the vaccines.

HHS whistleblower exposes government conspiracy to cover up vaccine deaths and coerce compliance

Now a federal whistleblower from the Department of Health and Human Services is coming forward with new testimonial evidence about this conspiracy. Jodi O’Malley, a registered nurse with HHS, reached out to Project Veritas to expose how the experimental covid vaccine is “not doing what it’s purpose was.” (This is assuming the intentions behind the vaccine were good in the first place.)

In the interview, O’Malley said, “I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions.” She said that the government is not gathering covid vaccine data and is hesitant to report it. “If we are not gathering data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?” O’Malley questioned.

O’Malley recorded her conversations in the DHHS emergency room with Dr. Maria Gonzales, Dr. Dale McGee and registered nurse Deanna Paris. O’Malley told Gonzales: “So how come after 18 months, we haven’t had any research? Isn’t that fishy to you?”

Gonzales responded: “It does — it is fishy.”

O’Malley said: “It’s super fishy.”

McGee stated: “It’s not that it hasn’t been done. It hasn’t been published, that’s why.”

Gonzales said: “It hasn’t probably been done because the government doesn’t want to show that the darn [COVID] vaccine is full of sh*t.”

In another exchange, Paris said: “It’s a shame they [government] are not treating people [with COVID] like they’re supposed to, like they should. I think they want people to die.”

O’Malley asked: “How many have you seen that have gotten vaccinated here?”

Paris responded: “That got sick from the side effects? A lot.”

O’Malley said: “A lot!”

Paris stated: “Have you seen it too?”

O’Malley added: “Yeah, and I’m like, who’s writing the VAERS reports?”

Paris said: “Nobody because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

HHS not reporting vaccine injury and death, as required by law

Doctors are required to report any adverse reaction or fatality to VAERS, but according to these testimonies, this legal process is being circumvented to protect the vaccine industry. According to HHS testimony, many vaccine injury reports aren’t even being documented as vaccine deaths are swept under the rug en masse. O’Malley explained she had a moral obligation to speak out about this. “You know, like what kind of person would I be if I knew all of this — this is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us, but they are under the government, and everything that we’ve done so far is unscientific,” O’Malley said.

She chose to speak up after watching one of her colleagues be coerced into taking the shot even though she didn’t want to, then dying from it. “At the end of the day, it’s about your health, and you can never get that back — and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. This is the hill that I will die on,” she said, explaining that she is not afraid to speak out and face retaliation from the government because her “faith lies in God and not man.”

Watch the interview on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/vmswkl-secret-recording-of-er-doctor-calling-jab….html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Secret Recording of ER Doctor Calling Jab… “Piece of Shit”Federal Government Employee Whistleblower Going Public on Video.

Lance D Johnson

