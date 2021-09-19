TOTAL FRAUD: CDC allows hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated deaths”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have devised a set of rules pertaining to the classification of infectious disease and death. Hospitals and laboratories are required to follow these rules and report official covid-19 data based on these rules. It appears that these rules were designed in a way to conceal the number of covid cases in the vaccinated and to conceal the number of deaths caused by the covid-19 vaccines. These rules simultaneously inflate the number of covid cases in the unvaccinated and allow hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated” deaths.

This medical fraud and morbid treachery allows the CDC to continue on with the false narrative that the nation is suffering from a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” People who die from the vaccine are used as props to falsely advertise the need for more of these deadly vaccines.

Suspicious CDC rules obfuscate hospital data, deceiving the nation

When an individual receives their first dose of a covid-19 vaccine, they are still classified as “unvaccinated” for several weeks after the shot. If they test positive for covid-19 in the month following the injection, they are officially registered as an “unvaccinated case.” If the vaccine elicits physical symptoms of disease (as was reported in 50 percent of recipients in the clinical studies), this sickness is classified as a healthy immune reaction to the vaccine or is advertised as a milder sickness compared to a hypothetical case of covid.

Even though there is no way to compare a vaccine injury with a hypothetical, nonexistent case of illness, vaccinated patients are told to accept this conjecture as fact. It doesn’t matter how many drugs the patient needs to manage the pain after they get sick from the vaccine. It doesn’t matter how many times the vaccinated patient needs to see a doctor or seek the ER after being vaccinated. The vaccinated patient is told that these issues are much better than a potential covid infection.

After three to four weeks, a vaccinated patient is instructed to return for a second dose. Even after they take the second dose, they are not considered “fully vaccinated.” If the doubly vaccinated patient has a reaction to the vaccine or tests positive for covid-19 in the following two weeks after the second dose, they are still considered “unvaccinated.”

According to the CDC’s rules, no one is counted as “fully vaccinated” until a full 14 dayshave passed from the second injection of Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, or 14 days have passed after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. This rule conveniently hides 80 percent of the deaths that occur after vaccination and slyly mis-attributes these deaths as “unvaccinated deaths.” This fraudulent rule inflates the unvaccinated death toll and hides the real medical issues that are the result of covid shots. The vast majority of deaths occur within the first two weeks after vaccination, yet all these deaths are advertised as “unvaccinated deaths.”

CDC’s covid testing fraud creates an illusion of outbreaks in the unvaccinated

The CDC’s morbid distortion of death is not the only process that obfuscates data and deceives the nation. The CDC also devised a different set of testing guidelines for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The CDC is pushing many industries to punish the unvaccinated at their place of employment and education, forcing them to take more frequent covid-19 test swabs and nasal probes. CDC guidance allows laboratories to use a cycle threshold (CT) of 40 or greater for the unvaccinated. The CDC recommends that laboratories use a CT of 28 or less for the vaccinated. This disparate testing guideline minimizes the risk of false positives for the vaccinated, but continues to generate a pandemic of false positives in the unvaccinated, artificially raising the number of cases for the unvaccinated.

The CDC forces healthy people to take falsely calibrated covid tests, resulting in false reports of outbreaks. Meanwhile, the CDC only reports covid cases in the vaccinated if these cases are 15 days past the second dose vaccine and only if these cases result in hospitalization or death. This fraud is further exacerbated by another cavalier rule by the CDC, which allows hospitals to claim covid-19 is the cause of hospitalization or death, when it cannot be ruled out or is suspected of causing the illness.

Covid-19 was the sole cause of death for only six percent of the reported covid-19 deaths in 2020, revealing widespread medical fraud. Former CDC chief, Robert Redfield blew the whistle in a hearing by the House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. He said hospitals are given a “perverse economic incentive” to inflate covid deaths in the unvaccinated. There are hundreds of common infections that are still being reported as covid-19, as evidenced by the near eradication of hundreds of thousands of influenza cases in 2020. All this medical fraud, force and deception paints a harrowing picture: the CDC is part of a VAX-all agenda and is desperately trying to cover up for crimes against humanity.

Lance D Johnson

