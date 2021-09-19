TOTAL FRAUD: CDC allows hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated deaths”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have devised a set of rules pertaining to the classification of infectious disease and death. Hospitals and laboratories are required to follow these rules and report official covid-19 data based on these rules. It appears that these rules were designed in a way to conceal the number of covid cases in the vaccinated and to conceal the number of deaths caused by the covid-19 vaccines. These rules simultaneously inflate the number of covid cases in the unvaccinated and allow hospitals to classify dead vaccinated people as “unvaccinated” deaths.

This medical fraud and morbid treachery allows the CDC to continue on with the false narrative that the nation is suffering from a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” People who die from the vaccine are used as props to falsely advertise the need for more of these deadly vaccines.

Suspicious CDC rules obfuscate hospital data, deceiving the nation

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.When an individual receives their first dose of a covid-19 vaccine, they are still classified as “unvaccinated” for several weeks after the shot. If they test positive for covid-19 in the month following the injection, they are officially registered as an “unvaccinated case.” If the vaccine elicits physical symptoms of disease (as was reported in 50 percent of recipients in the clinical studies), this sickness is classified as a healthy immune reaction to the vaccine or is advertised as a milder sickness compared to a hypothetical case of covid.

Even though there is no way to compare a vaccine injury with a hypothetical, nonexistent case of illness, vaccinated patients are told to accept this conjecture as fact. It doesn’t matter how many drugs the patient needs to manage the pain after they get sick from the vaccine. It doesn’t matter how many times the vaccinated patient needs to see a doctor or seek the ER after being vaccinated. The vaccinated patient is told that these issues are much better than a potential covid infection.

After three to four weeks, a vaccinated patient is instructed to return for a second dose. Even after they take the second dose, they are not considered “fully vaccinated.” If the doubly vaccinated patient has a reaction to the vaccine or tests positive for covid-19 in the following two weeks after the second dose, they are still considered “unvaccinated.”

According to the CDC’s rules, no one is counted as “fully vaccinated” until a full 14 dayshave passed from the second injection of Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, or 14 days have passed after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. This rule conveniently hides 80 percent of the deaths that occur after vaccination and slyly mis-attributes these deaths as “unvaccinated deaths.” This fraudulent rule inflates the unvaccinated death toll and hides the real medical issues that are the result of covid shots. The vast majority of deaths occur within the first two weeks after vaccination, yet all these deaths are advertised as “unvaccinated deaths.”

CDC’s covid testing fraud creates an illusion of outbreaks in the unvaccinated

The CDC’s morbid distortion of death is not the only process that obfuscates data and deceives the nation. The CDC also devised a different set of testing guidelines for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The CDC is pushing many industries to punish the unvaccinated at their place of employment and education, forcing them to take more frequent covid-19 test swabs and nasal probes. CDC guidance allows laboratories to use a cycle threshold (CT) of 40 or greater for the unvaccinated. The CDC recommends that laboratories use a CT of 28 or less for the vaccinated. This disparate testing guideline minimizes the risk of false positives for the vaccinated, but continues to generate a pandemic of false positives in the unvaccinated, artificially raising the number of cases for the unvaccinated.

The CDC forces healthy people to take falsely calibrated covid tests, resulting in false reports of outbreaks. Meanwhile, the CDC only reports covid cases in the vaccinated if these cases are 15 days past the second dose vaccine and only if these cases result in hospitalization or death. This fraud is further exacerbated by another cavalier rule by the CDC, which allows hospitals to claim covid-19 is the cause of hospitalization or death, when it cannot be ruled out or is suspected of causing the illness.

Covid-19 was the sole cause of death for only six percent of the reported covid-19 deaths in 2020, revealing widespread medical fraud. Former CDC chief, Robert Redfield blew the whistle in a hearing by the House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. He said hospitals are given a “perverse economic incentive” to inflate covid deaths in the unvaccinated. There are hundreds of common infections that are still being reported as covid-19, as evidenced by the near eradication of hundreds of thousands of influenza cases in 2020. All this medical fraud, force and deception paints a harrowing picture: the CDC is part of a VAX-all agenda and is desperately trying to cover up for crimes against humanity.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

LifesiteNews.com

CDC.gov

DrEddyMD.com

HealthImpactNews.com [PDF]

Breitbart.com

UPI.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.