Crazy-eyed woman says as soon as her infant children can get “vaccinated,”

The Twitter account “Libs of Tik Tok” has shared yet another shocking clip of some deranged mother (poor kids) who decided to log onto the China-owned app and threaten to infect the “unvaccinated” with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) once her infant children are able to get the jab.

Following the announcement by KCCI that “Iowa prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids age 5-11,” the crazy-eyed woman, presumably also from Iowa, starts to celebrate the “good news” – watch below:

https://www.brighteon.com/7cfa2667-b1fd-490f-bbd6-f2b66840cb45

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.“So, finally some good news: kids can get the vaccine, five and up, starting next week!” she says gleefully. “That’s great news!”

The woman then immediately launches into a nonsensical tirade about how once her tiny kids are able to get their DNA permanently modified with deadly spike proteins at some point in the future, “all bets are off, you anti-vaxxers.”

“Uh, yeah,” she then goes on to say. “If I, um, if I can spread it, like, unknowingly after that, um, I’m gonna sneeze on ya, a lot of ya, a lot of you, all bets are off, because we’re all done, we’re all done with you.”

On the surface, it would appear as though this woman really believes that her fully vaccinated sneezes are a danger to the unvaccinated, but only once her toddlers are able to get vaccinated.

It gets worse, though. The woman then proceeds to promise that she fully intends to harm the unvaccinated once her children are vaccinated, and hopefully get other people’s children taken away from them by the state.

“So, as soon as these guys can be safe, screw the rest of you,” the woman says plainly about her intentions.

“Screw the rest of you. Because we’re done. We’re done. Yeah, yeah. No more kind liberal here. Done.”

Covidism is a mental illness

If this person truly believes that the unvaccinated are at risk from her coughing on them, then why not cough on them now? What is the point of waiting until after her infants are given the green light by Tony Fauci to get injected along with everyone else to start coughing biological weapons onto her political enemies?

She also does not seem to realize that her statements could be considered a terroristic threat. If the Chinese Virus really does exist and is spread contagiously in the way Fauci claims, then this woman is basically threatening to murder others out of spite.

And since when is there such a thing as a “kind liberal?” Talk about delusional. This woman would not know kindness if it smacked her upside the head, jarring her out of her maniacal stupor.

“The sad thing is that some of your kids will die, but I hope they don’t,” she says at the end of her rant. “Maybe they’ll just take your kids from you. That would be good.”

Commenters at Libs of Tik Tok had a heyday with this one.

“In a sane world, she’d be detained pending psychiatric assessment,” one of them wrote.

“The things I as a doctor could get that compliant woman to do are frightening,” wrote another, partially in jest.

“I imagine that this is what demonic possession looks like,” jabbed another.

“Does that mean after her kids get stuck we can go back to the way things were before the outbreak because ‘all bets are off?’” asked another. “I’m so ready!”

More related news about the delusional tyranny of the Branch Covidians can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.